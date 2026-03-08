Woman Keeps Getting Woken Up At 4:40AM By Her Roommate Who Illegally Parks Outside Her Windows And Idles Her Car With The Headlights On, So She’s Considering Calling A Tow Truck

Sleep deprivation has an interesting way of turning small annoyances into breaking points.

So, what would you do if your roommate kept parking in an illegal tow-away spot outside your windows and idled her car at 4:40 every morning, blasting headlights into your bedroom and waking you? Would you keep confronting her until she gave in? Or would you call a tow truck to teach her a lesson?

In the following story, one roommate finds themselves in this exact situation and is considering the latter. Here’s what’s going on.

AITAH for calling the tow truck on my roommate… My roommate parks her car in an illegal tow-away spot directly outside my windows. She also turns her car on at 4:40 am every morning for at LEAST 30 minutes to heat it up, resulting in her headlights shining DIRECTLY into all 3 of my windows, lighting up my room, waking me up every morning. For context, she has a reserved parking spot in the complex’s parking garage about 100 feet away.

She tried confronting her about it, but that didn’t go well.

I tried texting her about it, and she said, “It’s easier for her, so she doesn’t have to walk as far in the cold to get to her car in the morning.” I responded, saying it is very disrespectful, and it has been waking me up each morning, and I am currently very sick on top of that. I have a hard time getting back to bed once I have been woken up. Now, I’m thinking of calling the tow truck on her. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but that may be going a bit too far.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about the issue.

