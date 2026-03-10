Woman Moved In With Her Sister After Moving Countries As A Temporary Measure, But Her Sister’s Actions Prove That She Never Accepted That Their Living Situation Was Short-Term

Moving countries can be the best life decision a person ever makes, but there’s no doubt that it’s a serious decision.

It’s also a huge undertaking. Moving across a town is a huge upheaval, but moving nations? That’s no easy feat.

So when the woman in this story decided to move back to her home country, she decided to go ahead with her daughter, to get their life set there while her husband waited for his visa.

To make things easier, she rented a place with her sister for a while – but their situation got old quite quickly.

Read on to find out what happened.

WIBTA if I leave my sister on our shared tenancy? I am a 32-year-old woman, and I currently live in a shared house with my sister (34, female – let’s call her ‘E’) and her two kids. It all started when I decided to move back to my birth town. My husband and I have always dreamed of living there (we met while I lived abroad). Tickets were all booked for me and my daughter (my husband couldn‘t come yet because of visa requirements). Suddenly E, decided this was the perfect time for her to move back too. She booked the same flight as me and told me she wanted to stay with me until she could stand on her own feet.

Let’s see how she responded to her sister’s request.

As she had already booked the flights, I felt like I couldn’t say no because I wouldn’t just leave my niece and nephew to be on the streets. It’s important to note that her children have high care needs (one is on the spectrum while the other is bound to a wheelchair). She assured me that her husband would follow soon, so I thought it to be temporary. I didn’t mind helping at all – I love those kids to bits. However, I did wonder why she had to time her move to be the same as mine? We ended up moving to a bigger place while waiting for my husband’s visa to get sorted. We entered a shared tenancy, and I made her fully aware that when my husband arrived, I would be moving and she could keep the rented house or move somewhere smaller. We were supporting each other while waiting for our husbands to arrive, and it wasn’t all that bad.

But when this woman’s husband arrived, things started to change.

My husband arrived four months ago, but her husband has not. He keeps saying he’s got loose ends to tie up before he travels, but he has been able to travel here since we first moved. It has been chaos. E is not the cleanest person, and it gets on my husband’s nerves. Whenever I ask her to tidy up after herself, she says that my husband just needs to adjust and that this is “mine and her” place, and not his. She has also been asking husb to do a lot of things that her husband should be doing for her, like building, etc.

Read on to find out how this woman and her husband reacted to her attitude.

My husband has expressed his feelings about this to me, and is begging for us to move out. He feels that we would not be in this situation in the first place if she did not jump on our wagon in moving here. We feel that he is just as entitled to have a say in the house, and that he should not have to adjust. My sister has also been asking for my family to stay as she needs the help. She has been using the “I can‘t handle the kids on my own” or “just a few months more until my husband is here” cards on me. I personally believe that me and my family should not have to step in and fill the void for her husband who doesn’t seem to want to be with them. I want to side with my husband and move out. But then she would be left alone to pay her own rent and look after her two kids on her own. So would I be wrong to move out? WIBTA?

This woman was clear from the start: when her husband made it to the country, they would be moving out into their own place.

They haven’t done that yet, and it’s all because this woman understandably wants to support her sister.

But with her sister’s over dependence and guilt tripping, it’s understandable that she wants to call time on their living arrangement.

Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person thought that she was being quite fair by moving out.

While others encouraged her to put her husband and child first.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought the real problem was the sister’s husband.

This woman and her husband shouldn’t be having to take care of her sister and her sister’s kids.

They’ve got their own daughter to care for and their own lives to live – and sure it’s nice to help out every now and then, but this living situation is too much.

She’s taking advantage of them, and it needs to stop now.

