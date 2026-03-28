Woman Noticed Her Coworker Burping Loudly Every Fifteen Minutes At The Office, So She’s Debating Whether She Should Say Something Or Just Ignore It

Office etiquette can make a big difference in shared workspaces.

In this story, a woman started working with a bubbly new coworker who quickly fit in with the team.

However, she recently noticed that the coworker burps loudly every few minutes while eating at her desk.

Now, she’s torn between saying something about it or completely ignoring it instead.

Let’s take a closer look!

WIBTA for talking to a coworker about her habit? I’m 24F and I work with someone who is 28F. She is fairly new here. but she fits right in because of her bubbly personality. I think she’s super nice and she keeps the room positive. The only issue I have with her only came up fairly recently.

This woman noticed that her new coworker burps every so often.

She burps like every 15 minutes. Genuinely. I do hear her eating at her desk constantly. I don’t care about that. But she burps semi loud in a big quiet room. She’s always making some kind of noise. Sometimes she talks to herself, and sometimes, she talks somewhat quietly to a friend on the phone.

She thinks it’s a nasty habit.

I can’t tell if she just thinks we don’t care or if she thinks we can’t hear her. That would be close to impossible. Like I said, it’s quiet as hell in here unless we are talking to a customer. To be fair, she does always say excuse me after. But it’s just a bit nasty.

Now, she’s wondering if she’s making it too much of a big deal.

Maybe I’m just weird. Someone please tell me if I should say something. Or if I should just ignore it? AITA?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares a short assumption.

Here’s a similar thought.

You should leave her alone, says this one.

Here’s another perspective.

Finally, here’s another valid point.

The loudest thing in a quiet office isn’t the keyboard… it’s the burp.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.