Woman Promised Not To Reveal That Her Friend Was Secretly Seeing Her Ex’s Best Friend, But When Asked Directly She Stayed Silent And The Truth Came Out Anyway

Secrets inside friend groups can create uncomfortable situations for the people caught in the middle.

What would you do if one friend trusted you with a secret about a relationship that would seriously hurt someone else in your group, but the other person questioned you about it? Would you deny it to protect your relationships? Or would you obviously choose to stay quiet and let the truth come out?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this predicament, and her silence speaks volumes. Here’s the full story.

AITA for staying quiet and letting my friend figure out the truth on her own? I’m in a close friend group from uni. It’s mostly guys, except for me and “Rachel” (23F). Rachel dated “Jade” (24F) on and off for about a year. After they broke up, Jade stayed in the wider group, as some of the guys don’t vibe with her. Rachel had one boundary when they split up. She told Jade not to mess with “Shane” (23M), who is Rachel’s best friend. Jade agreed and said he wasn’t her type anyway. A few months later, Jade admitted to me privately that she and Shane were secretly seeing each other. She made me promise not to tell Rachel because it would ruin friendships and her emotions. I agreed and kept it to myself.

It all started when she distanced herself from Jade.

About 8 months passed. During that time, Rachel and Jade had ongoing drama, and I tried to stay neutral. I didn’t pick sides and mostly just listened when they vented. Eventually, I distanced myself from Jade because I didn’t like how she handled conflict (posting indirect things online, talking behind Rachel’s back, telling the guys things about her that just weren’t true, etc.). Fast forward to yesterday. I was catching up with Rachel, and she mentioned Shane might be seeing someone.

She couldn’t believe her ears.

She joked, “Imagine if it were Jade, what a joke that would be.” I froze. I didn’t confirm it. I didn’t deny it. I didn’t say anything at all. Rachel immediately noticed and started putting the pieces together herself. She asked directly if they were a thing. I stayed silent because I didn’t want to lie to her, but I also felt like it wasn’t my place to reveal it.

Luckily, Rachel stood up for her.

She figured it out and started crying. She called Jade to confront her while I was sitting there. Jade assumed I had told Rachel and accused me of spreading it, but Rachel defended me and said I hadn’t said anything. She worked it out on her own. Now Rachel has blocked both Jade and Shane and wants nothing to do with them. The problem is that Shane is still part of our core group, so this affects everyone. I’m worried that by staying silent (and technically revealing the truth without meaning to), I’ve created drama that could divide the group. AITA?

Yikes! This is a really tough spot to be put in.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about all this drama.

This reader asks an interesting question.

For this person, Jade is terrible.

As this comment points out, she didn’t create this situation.

Here’s someone who kind of expected the drama.

She did the right thing, but moving forward, she should cut Jade off for good.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.