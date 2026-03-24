Woman’s Best Friend And Roommate Still Owes Her Money But Wants To Get A Dog, So She Told Her That She Doesn’t Agree And They Had A Serious Argument

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but moving in with a best friend is usually not a good idea. It’s basically an institution of marriage trial run.

In this case, things have already started to change for two best friends who became roommates when one of them decided to get a dog, even though she owes the other one money.

How would you handle this situation?

Keep reading for the full story!

AITA for not wanting my roommate to get a dog right now… Me and my roommate have been living together for almost a year now. We’ve been best friends since we were kids. I moved out a bit before her and she came out last summer (we do not live close to our hometown). I’ve been working at a job that has steady income. Me and her are both the same age, (early 20s) and I’ve known she’s had issues with money in the past (that being she’s not responsible with it). Since she’s been living with me, she hasn’t had the best sources of income.

She has been patient with her friend so far, though.

She pays her half of the rent but she has not been able to pay me for the utilities steadily since she moved in. At the beginning of this year, she got a new job which she now has good money coming in (she just started getting paychecks a couple of weeks ago). But in January she didn’t pay me the utilities because she had to fix her car, which was over a grand and understandably I wanted to help her out. Also when she was working at her past jobs, I knew she didn’t have a lot of money so I was okay with paying all the bills because I didn’t feel like she was using me.

But the dynamic changed.

A couple weeks ago, she found these dogs on the side of the road. She took them into the kennel to see if they had a family. Unfortunately, they didn’t have a family but while she was there, the people showed her another dog and she fell in love. It started with her wanting a cat (her friend offered) then it moved to the two dogs she picked up and now it’s moved to this dog. She’s been really adamant on wanting it but from my eyes, she can’t even pay her bills.

But talking didn’t help the situation.

We got into a big argument because I told her that she just got this new job. She should give it a couple more months and then get a dog. She didn’t like what I had to say, so she left and when she came back, I told her just to pay me her half of utilities and I don’t care anymore. I’m so defeated. I have lived with animals all my life. I would love to have a dog, but I know financially I cannot afford one. She says that she’s gonna quit smoking and she’s gonna quit getting her nails done, but she hasn’t done that yet, so I don’t believe her.

It’s a delicate situation because they are best friends.

I guess I’m just scared that I’m gonna be stuck paying the utilities and having to cover for this dog as well. Don’t get me wrong, she’s my best friend and I love her to death, and I think a dog would be really awesome but she just started this new job. She’s still on probation, and if she has enough money to pay for a dog, why can’t she pay me her half of the bills? She also owes me money for other things that she hasn’t paid me back for either. I feel like the bad guy in this situation, but I’m not her mom and she’s an adult. She can do whatever she wants to do. I just don’t wanna be stuck paying the bills when she’s telling me that she can’t because she has to pay for dog food. AITA?

It’s hard to see someone make bad decisions.

What does Reddit think?

Her friend doesn’t understand the responsibility.

Someone shares advice based on their personal experience.

Another reader chimes in.

Something to consider.

They’re sharing a home together, so it concerns both of them.

You can’t do everything you want when you want, sometimes, and her friend needs to understand that.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.