Young Man Delivered Wings To His Mother’s Hotel, But Front Desk Staff Was Confused When And Called Him Out He Went Down Carrying A Microwave

Sometimes, tips come in unexpected forms… like a funny joke, perhaps.

The following story involves a young man who was delivering wings for work.

His mother decided to visit him, bring an appliance he needed, and order some wings from the restaurant where he worked.

After delivering her order, what happened next was a hilarious moment for him.

Let's take a closer look!

Got tipped in a microwave, confused the heck out of the hotel staff. A few years ago, I worked at a wing delivery place after moving across the country for college. I accidentally left my microwave at home, but luckily my mom had some business in the town I was living in. She tossed it in her car and brought it with her to her hotel. We’d discussed it beforehand, and she got a hotel in my delivery radius.

This young man delivered her mom’s order to her hotel room.

She ordered some wings, and I was the driver for it. I got the wings, headed over, and started going to the elevators. I gave the front desk workers a small wave as I went by. I got up to her room, made some small chat, and took my microwave from her.

The hotel workers called him and asked about the microwave he was carrying.

I made my way back down to the lobby, and the front desk workers called me over. They asked what I was doing with the microwave. I explained that it was my tip from the customer. That hotel didn’t have microwaves in the rooms, so they let me go. I loved the confused looks on their faces.

Lol. That's hilarious.

When your tip is a microwave, expect some very confused looks.

