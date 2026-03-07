Young Man Lost His Beloved Grandma, But He Struggled With Grief And Faced Family Accusations For Not Crying During The Funeral Dinner

Grief affects everyone differently.

The following story involves a young man who lost his grandmother.

He felt very sad about her passing, but his cousin noticed that he hadn’t shed a single tear.

Now, his cousin was accusing him of being heartless.

AITA because I haven’t cried I (18M) just lost my nan. For context, she and I were extremely close. She raised me for a couple of years while my mum and dad found somewhere safe to settle down. I still have my childhood room there unlike the rest of her grandchildren. I was shocked when my mum told me about her. At least it happened when she was peacefully asleep.

This young man spent time with her family, remembering good moments with his grandma.

We all gathered at my nan’s house to clear our headspace and to think about it because that is healthy. We all had a good laugh thinking about her silliest moments and some recordings of her. Fast forward about three hours in and we sit down for dinner. Out of nowhere, my cousin shouts at me. She asks if I am a heartless monster because I have not cried.

He felt hurt that his cousin thinks he is heartless.

While that may be true, I have still been giving my family hugs. Come to think of it now, I have not instigated any of them. This washout from my cousin feels gut-wrenching. Especially since the entire day I have been looking after her while feeling empty myself. Is there any way to approach her without coming across mad?

Not everyone grieves the same way.

