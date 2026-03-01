Young Woman And Her Brother Live In Their Own Place, Albeit Under Their Uncle’s Oppressive Rules, So When She Breaks Those Rules, She’s On Her Own

If you’ve grown up with different religious or moral views to your family, you’ll know just how difficult that can be.

For many, adulthood offers at least some semblance of reprieve, as they’re able to make their own choices and get away from the family drama.

For the woman in this story though, that is not the case.

Even though she’s living independently, sharing a home with her brother, her uncle is making sure she’s always following his beliefs.

AITA for thinking my landlord (uncle) is unfair for kicking me out for having my boyfriend over? My brother (19, male) and I (22, female) rent a house from our uncle. It’s just the two of us on the lease. Our uncle does NOT live with us. The same day we signed the lease, our uncle told us that another woman would be living with us “to keep an eye on us.” This was not discussed beforehand. She moved some stuff in but never actually slept there. Eventually, her daughter started living there instead, without my uncle knowing. As far as he knows, the original woman lived there the whole time.

While the daughter lived there, she constantly ate the food my brother and I bought with our own money. She never bought groceries and kept eating our food, even after we told her not to. Sometimes the mother would come over and eat our food too. A few weeks later, my uncle told me he was kicking the woman out because she couldn’t pay rent. After that, I told him the truth about how her daughter had been living there instead. I didn’t say anything until I knew they were already getting kicked out.

When we moved in, my uncle said we were not allowed to have friends over, no boyfriends or girlfriends. I admit I broke that rule and had my boyfriend over sometimes. The woman living there knew and didn’t care at all, she actually liked him. My brother also had his girlfriend over. After the woman and her daughter were kicked out, they told my uncle that I had my boyfriend over. They did not mention my brother having his girlfriend over. Now my uncle is kicking me out too, but not my brother.

I know I technically broke a rule, but it feels unfair that only I’m being punished, especially since we’re both adults paying rent. My uncle’s reasoning is that he doesn’t believe in intimacy before marriage, which is his religious belief, not mine. I don’t really have anywhere else to go except renting a room or moving in with my boyfriend, but we’ve only been dating for ten months and I don’t feel ready for that. My brother is basically my only close family member and friend, and it hurts that I’m being forced out while he gets to stay. I feel sad, betrayed, and confused. I know I messed up, but this whole situation feels unreasonable and targeted. AITA?

This is 100% an abusive situation, in which her uncle is exercising power over her that he shouldn’t have.

If they signed a rental agreement, he doesn’t just get to kick her out like that. She’s a grown adult and shouldn’t have someone treating her this way.

But the truth is, wherever she ends up it sounds like she might actually be better off than being under the control of her uncle.

Sure he might have his own beliefs, but the way her uncle is treating his niece and nephew is unhinged.

The best way to deal with this? For the brother and sister to find accommodation elsewhere. Preferably somewhere where the landlord is a stranger and they don’t have to live by these oppressive rules.

They’re literally adults, and do not deserve to be treated this way.

