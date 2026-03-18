Young Woman Was Studying Abroad In Australia And Everything Was Great, But Her Roommate Was A Nightmare That Stepped Over The Line

Sometimes we luck out with roommates, and end up living with wonderful people who end up being close friends.

But other times, especially when they’re randomly assigned, our roommates are less than ideal.

The woman in this story absolutely has experience of that, from her time studying abroad.

While most of her roommates were great, one was downright unpleasant.

Read on to find out what happened, and how she eventually got revenge.

Obnoxious roommate got the beach brought to her Many years ago I was 23 and studying abroad in Australia for a semester. Since we were all students, no one had much money to move around with, and I moved into an apartment with four other students from different countries – none of which I knew from before. We all met a few days prior in the local hostel. The crowded but cozy apartment had two bedrooms, and a closed-off single bedroom “corner” at the end of a long corridor, giving quite good privacy. Myself and another woman shared one (small) bedroom, two guys the shared other room and a British woman (“Sarah”, female, around 20) took the single room. And let me tell you – this was the most obnoxious woman I had ever met.

Read on to find out what was so bad about Sarah.

I’m quite convinced she had never before lived alone, and also never lifted a finger at home before. While the rest of us often hung out, cooked dinner together and so on, Sarah was never interested. She did however go out of her way to never compromise with the other four people sharing the same space. Some of the things she did during this half year we spent living together included sitting in the couch with her bare feet up on our coffee table, painting her toenails every few days. Then she left all her nail polish (many bottles) on there and got mad if anyone moved them to use the table. I started to anyways, scooping them up and putting them in a pile in the shelf instead.

And the complaints about Sarah are only just beginning.

She never cleaned, as per her assigned tasks. When we asked her about it she said she never agreed to (which she did when we moved in). She had no problem dirtying down the place though, or that the rest of us cleaned the place. She refused to talk about topics related to the apartment, which we needed to sometimes. She just ignored us and went on her merry way. One time we found a hurt baby parakeet (bird), and after a lot of work managed to catch it and brought it in for wildlife rescue to come pick it up in the morning, as they wanted to help the local bird population. In the morning we found it was gone – she had put the baby bird out during the night as she found it ‘annoying’ (it was kept in a covered basket overnight). We managed after much work with the rescue to get it to safety again.

Yikes! This woman felt she had not choice but to take action against Sarah.

She was also overall an unfriendly and very annoying person to be around. I felt done, but we still had some months left of the semester. So I started bringing in sand from the beach and spreading it in her bed sheets every few days. It was not enough to be obvious, just enough for me to feel a bit better while suffering her company – knowing she had to clean her bed or be very uncomfortable while sleeping, while wondering what the hell was up. I don’t think she ever figured out someone put it there.

It’s nice that this woman found a way to cope with Sarah and her selfish, lazy attitudes.

It’s a shame Sarah never complained about the sand – perhaps she was so averse to cleaning that she never realised or bothered to deal with it.

Roommates like Sarah really do suck.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person had a similar experience of taking revenge.

While others gave her tips on how she could’ve improved the revenge further.

And this Redditor had the perfect plot.

If nothing else, this mild revenge plot made Sarah’s life a little less pleasant – just as she was doing to all her roommates.

It may not be very mature, but the woman was in her early twenties – if anything, it was apt.

And if it made her feel better, that’s all that matters.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.