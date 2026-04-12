A College Student Is Tired Of Her Disgusting Roommates And She Wants To Report Them To The University

If you’ve had the misfortune of living with TOTAL PIGS before, you know that it can be infuriating.

The young woman who wrote the story below lives with other people in university housing and she’s at the end of her rope because of how gross these folks are.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say.

WIBTA if I reported my flatmates for the unacceptable state of our kitchen? “I (19f) are currently living in a shared university flat with seven other people. The state of our kitchen has always been bad but now it’s getting completely unacceptable.

This is disgusting.

Raw meat will be left to thaw on our counter, dirty dishes will be left in the sink for days until they’re forced to be moved, spilt food will be left on the floor for days, moldy food is left on the counters and in the fridge for weeks, spilt liquids from the fridge leak onto the floor and don’t get cleaned up for weeks, and the bins are often left to overflow. Food waste also continues to be put into the recycling bin despite me and others saying multiple times the difference between the two bins. We’ve been given multiple warnings from the university cleaners that come in each week and we’re being threatened with fines for the state of the kitchen.

She’s totally over it.

The flatmates who are the issue here are Chinese foreign students, so I always put the issues down to communication differences but now I’m done making excuses for them because I’ve given them enough chances that I can’t let it go anymore. I feel uncomfortable in my own kitchen and I feel like they’re not respecting that other people need to live here as well. I’m not perfect myself, I make mistakes, but I feel like these people have been given so many chances and warnings that they’re not respecting.

And she wants to do something about it.

I’m done trying to get through to them and if this continues in the way it is I will be reporting them to the accommodation services. I’m worried about this though, as I don’t want to create unnecessary tension in the flat. We still have to live together until late May so I feel like I might create tensions not only for me but for my other flatmates who do clean and aren’t the problem but have expressed they don’t want to get involved and they just want to let it happen because it doesn’t matter to them. WIBTA to report them?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

And this reader offered some advice.

Living in student housing isn’t always as fun as it’s cracked up to be…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.