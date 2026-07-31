She Says The HOA Never Reached Out About Missed Dues—Then She Discovered A Lien On Her Home

If you live in an HOA, you will have dues that you need to pay. These dues go towards things like taking care of community amenities like a swimming pool or playground as well as any landscaping or maintenance.

In this story, one couple forgot to pay their HOA dues for several years. I’m honestly shocked that the HOA didn’t contact them to bug them about the dues. Instead, the HOA put a lien on their house, and they only found out when they applied for a home equity loan.

Now, they want the lien removed, but they’re having a really hard time getting the HOA president to work with them on this situation.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for “pestering” my HOA board? Due to some miscommunication between my husband and I, we missed two years of HOA dues. Totally our screw up. We didn’t even realize it had happened. Fast forward, we go to get a home equity loan and discover the lien on our property from the HOA. Understandable, it’s in the rules, I honestly feel like a jerk for missing.

She paid the dues immediately.

I immediately got to rectify it, confirm with the HOA treasurer what our total is and send a check next day. I confirm that he’s received the check and then inquire if he can work on the process to get the lien removed. I get a response back “yep, started the paperwork already”. I think great and go on my merry way. This was on April 12.

But this was taking much longer than she thought it would.

Six days later, I’ve heard nothing, so I follow up and am told there is a delay because the president is on vacation until the end of the month. So, almost two more weeks. I ask if there is anything to do to get digital signatures or anything because if we don’t have the paperwork in by 5/3, I have to go thru the whole home equity process again and risk both a new credit check and a rise in interest rates. He says “sorry, it isn’t going to happen, I’m also out of town until the 29th”.

But it could actually be taken care of really quickly.

I decide to let the guy enjoy his vacation, and I follow up with our local deeds office. Discover that if I take the paperwork in hand to the office I can walk out with it same day. So, on the 29th, I email and ask if I can get the papers on Thursday or Friday so I can get this remedied. As of May 1 (today), I received no response so I reached out again.

If only the president wasn’t ghosting her.

I got “I have given the paperwork to the president, I can’t guarantee when he’ll get it back to me”. So, I emailed the president and asked him if we could get this done. I’ve received no response but he’s posting on the community Facebook. WIBTA if I start to get a bit more forceful? I realize it’s my screwup and HOA is a thankless job but at this point we’re going on three weeks.

How frustrating! Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This is a good point.

Another person thinks she needs to be patient.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who ends up with a problem of their own after calling the city about a shed.

But this person rants about the HOA president.

As far as the last comment, to be fair, she didn’t say the HOA president is complaining about this situation on Facebook. She just said that he’s posting on Facebook, so it’s not like he’s too busy for social media. He’s just too busy to respond to her.

I know this is frustrating, but how do you forget to pay your HOA dues for two years? That’s crazy!

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