Cashier Didn’t Have Enough Change For A $100 Bill—And The Customer Wasn’t Happy

Here’s a word of advice. If you go shopping pretty much anywhere, don’t assume that the cashier has enough money to break a large bill like a $100 bill. It’s quite possible they don’t.

What would you do if you were trying to pay with a $100 bill but the cashier didn’t have enough money to give you change? Would you buy some more things to increase the total so it’s closer to $100, use another form of payment, or leave?

In this story, the customer tried arguing about it. As if that’s going to help!

Let’s read the whole story from the cashier’s perspective.

We don’t have enough change to break that 100 dollar bill right now I ( 29F) work the graveyard shift at a local convience store in my town and we definitely get a bunch of crazies at night. This particular instance happened about 15ish minutes ago. Two men came in as I was mopping the floors, and began to look around my store. One went to the restroom and the other grabbed some snacks.

OP couldn’t break a $100 bill.

One of the men, as he was waiting for his buddy to finish with the restroom, tried to buy all of their snacks with a 100 dollar bill. Now, I’m supposed to do several safe drops throughout the night and I had just done one maybe 30ish minutes before they came in. Other than the safe drops, I didn’t really have access to the safe. Obviously, I didn’t quite have enough change in my till to break that 100 and let him know as such.

But the customer didn’t seem to understand.

Unfortunately he didn’t take this well. He kept telling me to just complete the purchase and give him his change. I had to tell him five times that we didn’t have enough change but he just wasn’t listening. I tried asking him if he had anything smaller than that but he didn’t.

Enough is enough!

He threatened to talk to the manager about this. But I was the only one there at the time, so obviously the manager wasn’t there. It was at this point, I just told him and his buddy to leave. Him and his buddy were so stubborn. It was absolutely ridiculous.

If the customer really wanted those snacks, he could’ve picked some more items to increase the total enough that OP would’ve had enough change. Although, next time it would be better not to assume the cashier can break $100 bill.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person shares what they did in a similar situation.

A thrift store is not a bank!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who totally rearranges her schedule, only to have her boss change plans last minute.

This person asks first.

Don’t fall for it!

When you have a large bill, don’t expect a store to break it. Go to a bank, or buy something close to the amount of the bill you’re trying to pay with.

That sounds like a frustrating experience for the customer and the cashier.

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