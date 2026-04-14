A High School Band Marching Member’s Family Is Having Financial Difficulties, So She Thinks She Should Quit The Band

All any kid out there really wants is to belong and to fit in.

And it’s a lot tougher than it sounds, depending on a young person’s situation.

In this story, a high schooler explained why they’re having a serious dilemma about whether they should quit marching band or stick it out.

Read on and get all the details below.

AITA for being a bad daughter? “I’m a freshman who is going through her first year of marching band. I LOVE IT. Marching season was stressful but worth it. I love concert season and it’s crazy how much I’ve improved on my instrument and this is gonna sound braggy but as someone who used to “suck” I LOVE when people say “I’m good” even though I gotta be chill obviously.

She has a problem…

Anyway, here’s my issue, I feel like I should quit. Band is extremely expensive and my parents let me do it this year but we haven’t even finished paying for it yet we’re 90% there. I know it took a lot of sacrifice for my parents to let me do because they know I love it. Also, I had a medical emergency cost $1,500 and I feel so guilty. My mom recently went through schooling and one time I saw her crying because with all the activities her kids are doing she truly didn’t have the time to work. This broke my heart we are sort of a traditional household and as the oldest daughter I’m kind of a mini mom but ever since I started doing band it took up a lot of my time and I couldn’t take care of my much younger siblings.

She’s having a lot of conflict about this.

I feel like I’m being ripped apart, we are 3/4 there way through the year and every week that passes makes me sad. I’m constantly thinking about the fact that I’m never experiencing this again and it’s hurting. I can’t stand that I feel so incredibly jealous of all my friends who get to stay. I also feel incredibly jealous because all my friends who are leaving are CHOOSING to leave and truly can’t stand it. I cry about it frequently and people constantly tell me “don’t quit!” “why!” “you’re gonna regret it!” and like yeah, I agree, but I obviously can’t tell them why I’m quitting.

Now what?

I’m scared that my life after quitting is so gonna be meaningless my parents are strict, so I won’t be able to go out with my friends, they can’t afford me doing other activities and I feel like I’m gonna cry if I hear people talking about band things their doing without me. The only skill I have is academics and I think I get good grades but it’s not something I enjoy, you know what I mean? I don’t like that I’m going to Reddit but I’ve tried ChatGPT because I literally have no one to talk to. I don’t like telling people my feelings. I find it weird. So, how do I get over this? I have so many emotions and I wanna just stop.”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual offered some advice.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And another Reddit user spoke up.

This kid is in a tough situation…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.