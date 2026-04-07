A Man Spent The Day With Family Members On A Trip, But His Wife Got Upset That He Didn’t Spend The Time With Her And Their Daughter

Family trips can go off in all kinds of goofy directions without warning.

Some people go one way, other folks go another way, and this can inevitably lead to some tension.

A man wrote about why his wife isn’t happy about him about how his plans changed when they took a recent trip.

Check out what he had to say about this.

AITA for leaving my wife with my family for a day because I had to travel out of the city? “My wife and I have been married for over a year now and our daughter will be 4 months old next week. We’re immigrants while our families reside in our home country. We’re back here for my brother’s wedding, it was held in his wife’s city so my immediate and some members of my extended family flew here, and we were staying at the same hotel. The wedding event happened the day before yesterday, my brother and his wife are doing their own thing, the rest of us fly out today, so we had yesterday off. My wife and I had kind of, not like definitively, but we’d talked about seeing the city just the 3 of us together. Neither of us are from here, so we had thought it’d be good, also one of the car rentals was booked by me so it could work out. Yesterday my dad and my uncle really needed to see a cousin of theirs who’s not in great health and lives in a city 3 hours away. They don’t know when they’ll see her again if ever I guess because again we’re not from around here. I’ve only met her once a long time ago. It was a spur of the moment decision and they really tried to convince me to go with them especially since I was the one with the car.

He made a decision.

I felt that that was more important than the plan my wife and I had so I agreed and then told her. She seemed a bit disappointed, like the way I was too but nothing serious she said she understood. Unfortunately on the way back we were stuck in crazy traffic and reached back later than anticipated. The family had all had dinner by then, when I had some alone time with my wife and asked if she wanted to go out for tea she was upset with me, told me I had left her with my family and alone with our daughter while I was off on an adventure (her words).

Things blew up.

I got defensive too, she had said she was ok with it in the morning, and she knew why I had to go, and I couldn’t control the traffic. She brought up the fact that she’d wanted the three of us to have our own room. This was again something we’d discussed together earlier too, the women were staying in one big connecting room, me and my cousins and uncle and dad in another, it would’ve looked off if we were off in our own room and she’d agreed with that previously too. She didn’t come out with me, which was disappointing. We’re flying out today and she is a bit cold with me today. I understand the disappointment, I was too but given the circumstances, AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader said he’s to blame.

Another person agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

And another Reddit user weighed in.

His change of plans didn’t go over very well…

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.