A Man’s Younger Brother Won’t Get Serious About Future Life Plans Involving Their Family, And He’s At The End Of His Rope With Him

Every family has someone who is pretty lazy and doesn’t take anything too seriously…

Including their future.

In today’s story, a man talked about why he thinks his younger brother needs a serious kick in the pants.

Let’s take a look!

AITA For Expecting More From My Younger Sibling? “30M here, sibling is 25. I will call them B. We grew up in a third-world country, with occasional electricity and occasional hot/running water. It sucks. I did my IT bachelors in my country with a scholarship, could not land a job for 2 years and worked pro bono for humanitarian orgs and causes while being supported by our dad (lower-middle class income). Our mom does not work; she is a housewife, per the culture.

He was doing his best…

During those 2 years I was obsessively applying for scholarships until I got one, moved to EU to do my masters, and have been in the EU the last 5 years. I have a well-paying job, but constantly under the mercy of sponsorships and still 1.5 years away from a permanent residency which would grant stability. B also did their bachelor in our country and could not get a decent job after graduating. During my 5 years in EU, I managed to recommend B for a remote position at one of the companies I worked for. So B has now had a super good, project-based income for 2-3 years.

His brother sounds like a bit of a slacker.

I sometimes bring up “serious” topics with B, but they are almost never interested in discussing them with me. For example: Getting our parents health insurance (too expensive for us to pay individually, but “bearable” if we split it). Note: Our dad does not have a decent job anymore, so cannot afford to take care of the family. Pushing B to apply for scholarships to leave our country. They get extremely anxious when I ask about that. They are “comfortable” living with our parents and are very attached to their friends. B is exceptionally smart and capable. I feel like it is a waste… Asking if B would be interested in buying a flat with me for investment, since neither of us can afford one by ourselves, but together we could get something and rent it out. Today B said “Being five years younger is such a pain sometimes. You didn’t have to think about stuff like this when you were my age”

He gave it right back to him.

I said “I have to think about it because I’m the older sibling and you won’t. It’s not fun for me either. You have to think about parents. I have to think about you + parents. The whole reason I was obsessively trying to “get out” of our country is not just to secure my own future but our family’s”. They then said “Dude you’re a way bigger source of stress than I am”. That last statement hurt. I concede that I am often impulsive and I can come off a bit aggressive with my approach. AITA and do I need to just stop and take a chill pill?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s to blame.

Another reader weighed in.

This person spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this individual chimed in.

He thinks it’s time for his brother to GROW UP.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.