April 12, 2026 at 4:55 am

A Mom Talked About What It Was Like To Raise Twin Babies In A One-Bedroom Apartment In San Francisco

by Matthew Gilligan

woman in an apartment

TikTok/@allieandthegalz

It ain’t easy finding a decent place to live in San Francisco, and this mom knows all about it.

Her name is Allie and she showed TikTok viewers the one-bedroom apartment in a high rise in San Francisco where she lived with her partner and her twin babies.

interior of an apartment

TikTok/@allieandthegalz

Right inside the apartment’s door was a stroller and Allie showed viewers a small living room.

The living room also doubled as a play area for her twin girls and a nursery.

The window in the apartment offered a nice view of the bay, but the quarters were definitely cramped.

In fact, Allie even showed viewers that her dresser was in the living room, among other things.

baby in a crib

TikTok/@allieandthegalz

Allie then showed viewers the tiny kitchen and a small bathroom.

She then took viewers into the bedroom that she and her partner shared with their twins.

Allie said, “We don’t have space for two cribs.”

The TikTokker added that the view of San Francisco was “the reason we’re still in this apartment.”

In the caption, Allie wrote “We lived in a one bedroom apartment until the twins were 8-months-old.”

materials in a kitchen

TikTok/@allieandthegalz

Let’s take a look at the video.

@allieandthegalz

the video that broke my TikTok … yes we lived in a one bedroom apartment until the twins were 8 months old 🤪🤪 #twins #cityliving #apartmentbabies

♬ original sound – allieandthegalz

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 8.54.27 AM A Mom Talked About What It Was Like To Raise Twin Babies In A One Bedroom Apartment In San Francisco

Another viewer weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 8.54.41 AM A Mom Talked About What It Was Like To Raise Twin Babies In A One Bedroom Apartment In San Francisco

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 8.55.08 AM A Mom Talked About What It Was Like To Raise Twin Babies In A One Bedroom Apartment In San Francisco

That looks like a pretty cramped space!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

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