A Mom Talked About What It Was Like To Raise Twin Babies In A One-Bedroom Apartment In San Francisco

It ain’t easy finding a decent place to live in San Francisco, and this mom knows all about it.

Her name is Allie and she showed TikTok viewers the one-bedroom apartment in a high rise in San Francisco where she lived with her partner and her twin babies.

Right inside the apartment’s door was a stroller and Allie showed viewers a small living room.

The living room also doubled as a play area for her twin girls and a nursery.

The window in the apartment offered a nice view of the bay, but the quarters were definitely cramped.

In fact, Allie even showed viewers that her dresser was in the living room, among other things.

Allie then showed viewers the tiny kitchen and a small bathroom.

She then took viewers into the bedroom that she and her partner shared with their twins.

Allie said, “We don’t have space for two cribs.”

The TikTokker added that the view of San Francisco was “the reason we’re still in this apartment.”

In the caption, Allie wrote “We lived in a one bedroom apartment until the twins were 8-months-old.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another viewer weighed in.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

That looks like a pretty cramped space!

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