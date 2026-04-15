A New Homeowner Wasn’t Happy About What She Found When She Pulled Up The Carpet

Buying an old house and fixing it up is a roll of the dice.

Sometimes you hit the jackpot, and other times things are just kind of BLAH.

A TikTokker named Zaynah bought a house and it didn’t turn out exactly as she had planned, much to her chagrin.

The video’s text overlay reads, “2 minutes after getting the keys to my house.”

Zaynah tore up the carpet from the corner of a room…

And she laughed at what she found!

Let’s just say it wasn’t pretty…

The video’s caption reads, “Expecting to find herringbone wood flooring and finding this instead.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

This viewer dropped some knowledge.

And another individual chimed in.

You never know what you’re gonna get when you start working on an old house…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.