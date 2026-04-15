April 15, 2026 at 6:55 am

A New Homeowner Wasn’t Happy About What She Found When She Pulled Up The Carpet

by Matthew Gilligan

woman pulling up carpet

TikTok/@zaynahshome

Buying an old house and fixing it up is a roll of the dice.

Sometimes you hit the jackpot, and other times things are just kind of BLAH.

A TikTokker named Zaynah bought a house and it didn’t turn out exactly as she had planned, much to her chagrin.

woman pulling up carpet

TikTok/@zaynahshome

The video’s text overlay reads, “2 minutes after getting the keys to my house.”

Zaynah tore up the carpet from the corner of a room…

woman pulling up carpet

TikTok/@zaynahshome

And she laughed at what she found!

Let’s just say it wasn’t pretty…

The video’s caption reads, “Expecting to find herringbone wood flooring and finding this instead.”

woman pulling up carpet

TikTok/@zaynahshome

Check out the video.

@zaynahshome

Expecting to find herringbone wood flooring and finding this instead 😍😍😂😂😂 #homerennovations #homerenno #firsttimebuyer

♬ original sound – MOTORSPORT FILES

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 12.46.28 PM A New Homeowner Wasnt Happy About What She Found When She Pulled Up The Carpet

This viewer dropped some knowledge.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 12.46.40 PM A New Homeowner Wasnt Happy About What She Found When She Pulled Up The Carpet

And another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 12.47.15 PM A New Homeowner Wasnt Happy About What She Found When She Pulled Up The Carpet

You never know what you’re gonna get when you start working on an old house…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

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