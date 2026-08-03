Company Celebrated Record Profits With Pizza—Employees Wanted Raises Instead

Employee appreciation should feel genuine, not forced or symbolic.

In this story, an employee joined his company celebrate record profits with a mandatory pizza party instead of meaningful rewards.

The event had too little food and didn’t reflect the company’s financial success.

Meanwhile, he struggled with rising rent and no cost-of-living adjustment for years.

Yikes! Was it really worth working for such a company? Read the full story below to find out more.

They really expect us to be grateful for a pizza party instead of a raise My company just announced record profits for the third quarter in a row. The CEO sent out this whole email about how proud he is of the team. He said that we all contributed to this success. Great, right? Then yesterday, we got an invitation to a mandatory pizza party during lunch.

This employee was forced to attend the mandatory pizza party.

It was mandatory. They are calling it a celebration, but we still have to clock out for it. Of course, the pizza showed up late. Half of it was the wrong order. There were maybe six boxes for like forty people.

He complained about not getting a raise in two years.

Meanwhile, I have not seen a cost of living adjustment in two years. My rent went up again last month. I am basically living paycheck to paycheck. The executives are posting LinkedIn updates from their vacation homes. But sure, let us all gather around some cold pepperoni. Let us pretend we are valued. The worst part is how they frame it like they are doing us this huge favor. We should be thankful they spent maybe a hundred bucks on food. They pocket millions.

He feels frustrated about executives pretending to act like they care about their employees.

I am so tired of this performative appreciation nonsense. If they actually cared about morale, they would pay us enough to afford groceries. We would not have to stress every week. Anyone else dealing with this kind of thing? I feel like every job I have had pulls the same move. Big profits, no raises. But hey, here is some stale pizza. There is also a generic thank you email.

Honestly, it’s hard not to feel insulted when big profits turn into something as underwhelming as a rushed pizza party.

It makes the appreciation feel more like a casual idea than genuine recognition, especially when employees are struggling financially.

It’s understandable that OP felt disappointed with receiving pizza slices and speeches, rather than actual rewards.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person gives their opinion.

Here’s a personal thought.

This one shares some advice.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a contractor who flew along way and spent 3 days on a fix only to find a breaker that needed to be flipped.

Here’s a valid point.

Finally, here’s a different concern.

Pizza is nice, but it doesn’t pay the rent.

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