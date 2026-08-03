She Told Her Mom the Dress She Planned to Wear to a Wedding Was Trashy — Her Mom’s Reaction Was Way Over the Top

A word to the wise, friends…

Don’t go snooping through someone’s phone unless you want to find some potentially distressing information about yourself!

Those situations never end well, and that includes the story you’re about read…

A woman talked about what happened after her mom decided to go through the messages on her phone…

And let’s just say that it didn’t go well…

Take a look and see what you think!

AITA for calling my Mom’s dress trashy? “I (28f) called my mom’s (60f) dress trashy, now she is mad at me and I don’t know what to do. I am the maid of honor at my twin sister’s wedding this summer. My sister specifically requested that my Mom and the bridal party wear natural fibers because her wedding dress is simple and going to be made out of cotton. It is a western wedding so think denim and sundresses. That kind of vibe.

Mom is being difficult…

My mom has been obsessed over what she is going to wear and does not agree with my sister’s dress code. It’s been driving us both crazy. She FaceTimed my sister once her dress arrived and revealed a body-con silk dress with boning, very low cleavage and a slit up her leg. Definitely way off the vibe. My sister was trying to be polite but obviously was not very happy with my mom’s dress choice especially since she is walking her down the aisle too. She has asked my sister about the dress several times and my sis was so fed up she finally asked my mom to stop talking about the dress. My mom responded by calling her “self righteous” and said “well I have to look better than the groom’s mom.” Which we both felt like this revealed why she is acting so crazy about her dress because it is some kind of made up competition for her.

She couldn’t hold back any longer…

I ended up texting my sister saying that my mom looked trashy in her dress. A few weeks later, I had a physical therapy appointment because I was hit by a car recently (whole other story) and my mom wanted to come with me to go shopping after. She decided to stay in the car with AC running so she could knit. When I came back to the car she was hysterically crying in the car begging me to take her home. I was concerned that something really bad happened like someone passed away or she was sick or something.

Oh, good grief…

After some pressing, she confessed that she looked through my phone while I was in physical therapy ( I had no idea she knew my passcode) and that she read all the text messages between my sister and me. She said now she really knows how we feel about her and that she is never getting over this. She then proceeded to jump out of my car while I was driving and I had to chase her down the sidewalk and beg her to get back into my car. I ended up driving her to my dad’s office and he drove her home. My dad is saying that she is absolutely devastated and may not come to the wedding anymore. I haven’t spoken to her since.

This is a bit much…

I feel so bad that she saw the messages but I am very disturbed that she went through my phone in the first place. Our mom was really digging in my phone because she went back far to find those messages. She was alone in my car for 40 min, I think that she may have seen my nudes to my bf too. I just feel like my privacy has been entirely invaded. I am also living with my parents because I got hit by a car and lost my job recently but I do not feel comfortable staying with them anymore. I don’t know what to do. So what do you think? AITA for calling my Mom’s dress trashy?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user agreed.

Another individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a grandson who is tired of driving 5 hours one way to work on his grandparent’s investment property for free.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Well, her mom asked for it…

And she got it!

She needs to back off and take responsibility for her own actions.

No doubt about it, her mom is a major drama queen.