August 3, 2026 at 12:45 am

She Was Denied Time Off for Her Sister’s Wedding — Then an Assistant Manager Got a Long Vacation Approved Instantly

by Heide Lazaro

Healthcare staff talking to her manager in the hospital

Pexels/Reddit

Work-life balance should be respected in the workplace, especially for important family events.

The following story involves an employee who requested three days off months ahead to attend her sister’s wedding as the maid of honor.

Her request was denied. Meanwhile, her assistant manager easily got approval for a three-week cruise.

She thought the situation felt unfair, so she began thinking about making drastic moves.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Hospital denied my PTO for my sister’s wedding due to “staffing shortages,” but approved a manager’s 3-week vacation

I am just so exhausted.

I have given this facility blood, sweat, and endless overtime.

I put in a request for just 3 days off six months in advance to be my sister’s maid of honor.

It got denied today.

This woman learned that the assistant manager’s vacation leave request was approved instantly.

Meanwhile, my assistant manager is currently packing for a 3-week cruise.

It got approved instantly.

They corporate-gaslight us into thinking we are “heroes” who cannot leave the floor.

They treat us like disposable numbers the second we ask for a life outside the clock.

She is ready to resign on the spot.

I am honestly ready to quit on the spot.

I just want to pick up independent shifts on apps or gig work.

Has anyone else walked away from a hospital staff job because of scheduling disrespect?

How did you survive the transition?

Double standards in the workplace are honestly frustrating.

OP’s disappointment is absolutely justified, especially since she only asked for 3 days off after giving so much of her time and energy.

Deciding to quit on the spot might be due to heightened emotions, but it’s understandable why she reached her breaking point.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal experience.

Screenshot 2026 08 02 at 9.54.33 PM She Was Denied Time Off for Her Sisters Wedding — Then an Assistant Manager Got a Long Vacation Approved Instantly

Here’s what this one would do.

Screenshot 2026 08 02 at 9.55.01 PM She Was Denied Time Off for Her Sisters Wedding — Then an Assistant Manager Got a Long Vacation Approved Instantly

I would quit on the spot, says this one.

Screenshot 2026 08 02 at 9.55.40 PM She Was Denied Time Off for Her Sisters Wedding — Then an Assistant Manager Got a Long Vacation Approved Instantly

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a researcher who complained about being excluded from a trip only to watch the university cancel the whole thing.

Here’s an idea…

Screenshot 2026 08 02 at 9.56.01 PM She Was Denied Time Off for Her Sisters Wedding — Then an Assistant Manager Got a Long Vacation Approved Instantly

Finally, this one makes a valid point.

Screenshot 2026 08 02 at 9.56.43 PM She Was Denied Time Off for Her Sisters Wedding — Then an Assistant Manager Got a Long Vacation Approved Instantly

If they won’t give you time off, maybe it’s time to clock out for good.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
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