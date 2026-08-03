She Was Denied Time Off for Her Sister’s Wedding — Then an Assistant Manager Got a Long Vacation Approved Instantly

Work-life balance should be respected in the workplace, especially for important family events.

The following story involves an employee who requested three days off months ahead to attend her sister’s wedding as the maid of honor.

Her request was denied. Meanwhile, her assistant manager easily got approval for a three-week cruise.

She thought the situation felt unfair, so she began thinking about making drastic moves.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Hospital denied my PTO for my sister’s wedding due to “staffing shortages,” but approved a manager’s 3-week vacation I am just so exhausted. I have given this facility blood, sweat, and endless overtime. I put in a request for just 3 days off six months in advance to be my sister’s maid of honor. It got denied today.

This woman learned that the assistant manager’s vacation leave request was approved instantly.

Meanwhile, my assistant manager is currently packing for a 3-week cruise. It got approved instantly. They corporate-gaslight us into thinking we are “heroes” who cannot leave the floor. They treat us like disposable numbers the second we ask for a life outside the clock.

She is ready to resign on the spot.

I am honestly ready to quit on the spot. I just want to pick up independent shifts on apps or gig work. Has anyone else walked away from a hospital staff job because of scheduling disrespect? How did you survive the transition?

Double standards in the workplace are honestly frustrating.

OP’s disappointment is absolutely justified, especially since she only asked for 3 days off after giving so much of her time and energy.

Deciding to quit on the spot might be due to heightened emotions, but it’s understandable why she reached her breaking point.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal experience.

Here’s what this one would do.

I would quit on the spot, says this one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a researcher who complained about being excluded from a trip only to watch the university cancel the whole thing.

Here’s an idea…

Finally, this one makes a valid point.

If they won’t give you time off, maybe it’s time to clock out for good.

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