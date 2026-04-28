A Renter Got Fed Up With Kids Being Rambunctious In Her Building’s Hallway, So She Told Their Parents About It

Our homes are supposed to be our peaceful places where we can kick back, relax, and zone out.

But if you’ve ever lived in an apartment building, you know that can be a pretty tall order when you live by other people.

In today’s story, a woman laid out why she told a loud youngster to keep it down and go play elsewhere.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for telling a kid he can’t kick his soccer ball in the apartment hallway because it’s loud? “I (24F) live in an apartment building that has a mix of families and grad students. My apartment is right by the door to the parking garage so I’m used to a lot of noise. However recently a young boy has been practicing kicking his soccer ball into the wall next to my apartment door (it shares the wall of my bathroom).

This was pretty annoying.

When he first started I could hear the shelves of my bathroom shaking and it scared the hell out of my cat (not to mention making me jump every time cause I have PTSD). At the time I didn’t know what to do because I’ve already had some issues with this family. These kids play out in the hallway daily and most of the time it’s totally harmless. Last year the same boy and his sister were playing ding dong ditch on our floor but just knocking really loudly.

And it’s getting out of hand.

At first I got up to check, but could hear there giggles as they fled. I chocked it up to harmless fun at first cause they’re kids! But then they came back like five minutes later and tried to open my door. It was unlocked at the time because I was getting ready to leave so they started to open it but then freaked out and ran away.

She finally had enough.

That was sort of my breaking point where I then went to where they live and told their parents that they were running around knocking on doors and trying to open them. The mom freaked out and said something along the lines of not again! So obviously they’ve done something similar in the past. But anyway I didn’t want to say anything about the soccer at first to the kid because I felt bad. my whole family told me I should but I didn’t want to be a cranky Karen. But today he did the same thing and I realized I do need to say something because something could fall off the shelf in my bathroom, it’s so loud, it scares my cat and me. I opened my door and he started to back up and I just asked him if he could stop kicking his ball into the wall. He nodded and ran away but now I just feel bad because he is just a kid living in an apartment building without a lot of greenery or a playground nearby. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This reader spoke up.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Living in an apartment building can be a huge headache sometimes…

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.