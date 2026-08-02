Woman Was Stressed With How Her Neighbors Park Their Vehicles Near Her Driveway, But She’s Not Sure Talking To Them Will Work

Neighborhood parking habits can quickly become a daily annoyance.

The following story is about a woman who struggles with her neighbors parking a large truck and car near her driveway.

The way they park so close to her property makes it hard for her to get out or maneuver her cars.

With limited space and obstacles on both sides, it feels stressful every time she backs out.

Although she’s tempted to speak up, she worries about how the neighbors would react.

Have you ever been in a similar situation with a neighbor? Let’s take a closer look!

Parking situation I know I am being a Karen about this. I am annoyed. I live in the suburbs. The house directly behind my driveway has an issue with parking. They never park their big huge 3-ton truck in their driveway. They park it in front of their house on the side street.

This woman would have a hard time getting out of their driveway.

They also have someone living there. That person parks their small car on the side street as well. It is parked right next to my driveway. We have two cars. Whenever we leave, it is kind of annoying. We have to be very careful and slow when backing out. We need to make sure we do not hit the truck.

She feels like they will quickly be dismissed once they bring up the issue.

It is also hard to maneuver. There is a car behind us and a car to our right. If the left neighbors have visitors, it becomes even harder. It is also harder if our garbage cans are outside on our left. It just makes everything difficult. As much as I want to say something to them, I hesitate. I think they will tell me to shut up and go away. Is there anything else I can do?

Parking concerns are common among households with multiple cars.

OP has a very valid concern. However, if she doesn’t try to resolve it with the neighbors, she will end up constantly complaining.

Approaching them carefully or looking into local parking guidelines might be the smoother move.

A calm conversation could go better than expected if she frames it as a safety concern. Do you agree?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person deals with the same situation.

This one offers some advice.

Here’s another suggestion.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who stopped salting his neighbors’ driveways when they wouldn’t stop driving through his yard.

This user makes a valid point.

Finally, this one makes sense, too.

Getting in and out of your parking spot shouldn’t feel like solving a puzzle every time.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a man who stopped salting his neighbors’ driveways when they wouldn’t stop driving through his yard. Read Story →