A Wallaby Dropped Her Baby Out Of Her Pouch And Kept Hopping Away

The animal kingdom can be pretty ugly sometimes…

And they can also be pretty sad.

A woman named Kylie posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the unexpected incident she witnessed on a street in Brisbane, Australia.

In the video, a mother wallaby hopped down a sidewalk.

Suddenly, her baby fell out of her pouch…

And sadly, the mom kept on going.

The baby was left behind and appeared confused about what to do next.

The video’s text overlay reads, “That’s just how Australia is.”

Check out the video.

Kylie posted an update on her TikTok page with a photo and told viewers, “Mosswood Wildlife has shared an update on the baby joey. Now named Katina, she’s fully settled and doing well, eating and drinking nicely. Sadly, there’s still been no news or reports about her mum.”

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer made a funny comment.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

This was a sad story, but at least it has a happy ending!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!