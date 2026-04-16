A Woman Broke Up With Her Boyfriend, And Now She Doesn’t Want To Pay Him Back All The Money She Owes Him

Things can get heated in a hurry when it comes to money disputes…and if you’ve been there, you know exactly what I’m talking about.

In today’s story, a woman talked about the back-and-forth she’s having with her ex-boyfriend about some money she owes him.

Read on and see what you think.

WIBTA if I don’t pay my ex back fully? “I broke up with my ex (Me=32F/him =32M) a month ago. We were together for six months. We had several trips planned for this year that were canceled. Two trips involved traveling to music festivals. Tickets were purchased on my cards and he paid me in monthly installments for them. In one of his angry messages in the moments after I broke up, he told me he would continue sending money to me and I could sell the tickets for “whatever.” In a later message, I told him to stop sending me money and I would resell them and send him the proceeds. I’m from the US with a successful early career and my ex is from the EU. I make about 6x more post-tax. He sent me about 40% of one months wages after tax (~$720 USD) that partially covers some of the tickets we purchased so far. He lives with family and has no monthly expenses other than what he spends on going out with people. After initial breakup, I thought I’d just repay him money when I sold the tickets and that would be that. I was able to sell his ticket to one festival and I’m waiting for others to tell me if they want to purchase the ticket to the other fest. I’m NOT scalping these tickets, just trying to get back what I paid.

Her friends have some thoughts about this…

My friends think that I should not repay him the full amount and just keep some of the money from selling the tickets as a “breakup tax.” Our breakup was quite nasty on his end. He used things that I told him in confidence about my past relationship and mental health struggles (all addressed through therapy and medication) against me. He threw my diagnoses in my face because I made “illogical” decisions like not giving him favors when I felt ill. He made sweeping judgments about my culture, insulted my lifestyle choices, and turned everything he claimed to love about me into something vitriolic. I get the sense he wanted to knock me down a few pegs. That didn’t work.

This guy sounds like a real jerk.

When I ignored his insults, he doubled down and sent me six messages that he later deleted because he was embarrassed by what he said. But after apologizing for that, he TRIPLED down and counted the number of times I had intimate relations with him total. I ignored him again. The immediate catalyst for the split was me not sending him a selfie immediately when he asked (I was working) as well as me not wanting to have as much intimacy as he wanted (3-4x/day) the last time he visited in January because I had a bad chest cold and found his nagging annoying (he didn’t stop when I asked).

Wow…

He spent hours berating me for my apparent inability to meet his needs while I coughed up phlegm. I’ve allowed several of my friends to read the messages that he sent me and they were appalled. There was other stuff too but we’ve got a character limit here. He also damaged my window which still hasn’t been fix so maybe part of the “tax” can cover that expense? I want nothing to do with him but also don’t want to stoop to his level/cause financial harm.”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user didn’t hold back.

Another individual spoke up.

And this reader had a lot to say.

She’s not on board with paying her ex back in full…

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.