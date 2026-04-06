A Woman Doesn’t Get Along With Her Boyfriend’s Daughters, So She Doesn’t Want To Go On A Trip With All Of Them

Being in a relationship with someone who has kids can be pretty difficult…especially when you don’t necessarily get along with them.

In this story, a woman talked about why she’s not too keen on going on a vacation with her boyfriend…and his daughters.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say!

AITA for not wanting to go on vacation with my boyfriend and his two adult daughters? “My boyfriend and I have been together for four years. He has two adult daughters and I have two adult sons. His daughters were not very accepting of me in the beginning, but he says they like me. His youngest daughter makes digs at me and can be very rude and condescending.

Yikes…

If I say something is nice she says it’s not. His oldest daughter is very controlling. She directs the rest of us around and tells us what we are doing when we are doing it… In the past when we’ve gone on vacation together, he would have me research and find activities to do wherever we’re going. Then we’d end up doing whatever his oldest daughter wants to do. She will often plan things that I’m not physically able to do. He’s always asking me where I’d like to go on vacation or what I’d like to do. I’ve mentioned several times that I would like to go to New York City and see a Broadway play. It has always been a dream of mine. He has not been interested. I told him that’s fine. I’ll go with a friend or go with my own children.

But…

Now his daughters want to go. However, they want to go see something that I have no interest in. The show is something that they have a personal connection to and and talk about all the time. It’s very personal between the three of them. I’ve told him I don’t wanna go and see that play. I’m fine with him going with just his girls, but he really wants me to come along.

She’s not feeling it AT ALL.

I’ve been down this road before it’s going to be such a disappointment. We will be walking around doing whatever his daughters wanna do and it will be all about them. Tonight he called me from dinner with them to tell me that they have figured out when they wanna go. It happens to be on the same weekend that an organization I belong to had a fundraiser. The thing is I’m in charge of it this year. I have no choice, I can’t go, but he’s very disappointed. They’ve done this a couple of other times in the past. They planned a trip on my first week back to work, my birthday, our anniversary, and the day I had outpatient surgery. This doesn’t seem coincidental. AITA for not going with them on vacation?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person blamed her.

And this reader spoke up.

She doesn’t think this would be a very enjoyable vacation…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.