April 19, 2026 at 4:47 pm

A Woman Let A Stray Cat Into Her House And He Made Himself Right At Home

by Matthew Gilligan

cat outside a house

TikTok/@lizlikesmashedpotatoes

Folks, what you’re about to see is ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE.

A woman named Elizabeth showed folks on TikTok how a stray cat reacted when she was nice enough to let him come into her house.

cat outside a hosue

TikTok/@lizlikesmashedpotatoes

In the video, a stray cat meowed outside Elizabeth’s window.

The TikTokker eventually let the cat in and he made himself at home in her couch with her other cat.

cat on a couch

TikTok/@lizlikesmashedpotatoes

Elizabeth gave the stray cats some pets on the couch.

She wrote in the video’s caption, “When you let the outdoor stray cat inside during the winter, and he finally feels safe and warm for the first time…my heart CANNOT handle it, him climbing into the cat bed after he ate.”

She added, “Sweet Milo, you don’t have to be scared and alone anymore.”

woman petting a cat

TikTok/@lizlikesmashedpotatoes

Check out the video.

@lizlikesmashedpotatoes

When you let the outdoor stray cat inside during the winter, and he finally feels safe and warm for the first time.. my heart CANNOT handle it, him climbing into the cat bed after he ate 😭 Sweet Milo, you don’t have to be scared and alone anymore. ❤️🏠 #fyp #fypシ #foryoupage #cat #straycat

♬ where is my mind (piano version) – your movie soundtrack

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

PETA weighed in!

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 11.45.14 AM A Woman Let A Stray Cat Into Her House And He Made Himself Right At Home

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 11.45.24 AM A Woman Let A Stray Cat Into Her House And He Made Himself Right At Home

And this TikTokker asked a question.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 11.45.35 AM A Woman Let A Stray Cat Into Her House And He Made Himself Right At Home

Welp, it looks like he’s part of the family now.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

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