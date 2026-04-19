A Woman Let A Stray Cat Into Her House And He Made Himself Right At Home

Folks, what you’re about to see is ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE.

A woman named Elizabeth showed folks on TikTok how a stray cat reacted when she was nice enough to let him come into her house.

In the video, a stray cat meowed outside Elizabeth’s window.

The TikTokker eventually let the cat in and he made himself at home in her couch with her other cat.

Elizabeth gave the stray cats some pets on the couch.

She wrote in the video’s caption, “When you let the outdoor stray cat inside during the winter, and he finally feels safe and warm for the first time…my heart CANNOT handle it, him climbing into the cat bed after he ate.”

She added, “Sweet Milo, you don’t have to be scared and alone anymore.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

PETA weighed in!

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker asked a question.

Welp, it looks like he’s part of the family now.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!