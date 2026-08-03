She Let Her Friends Live With Her For Free. Then They Handed Her a Bill For “Household Essentials.”

It’s a story as old as time itself…

You go out of your way to help someone out, they take advantage of your kindness, you get upset, feelings get hurt, and then friendships get fractured.

We see it time and time again…

And here we go again!

A woman wrote the story below and talked about how lending a helping hand to her friends who needed a place to stay ended up turning into a pretty annoying situation.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for refusing to buy household supplies after letting my roommates live in my apartment rent-free since Christmas? “I (24F) have a housing voucher that covers the rent for my apartment. Back around Christmas, a couple I’m close with needed a place to stay. The female roommate is pregnant, and they were in a tough spot financially, so I offered to let them stay in my living room. The plan was eventually to add them to my voucher so we could all move into a bigger place together.

This doesn’t sound good…

Because they haven’t paid a single dollar in rent or utilities while living in my living room for the past seven months, our agreement was that they would cover all basic household supplies (toilet paper, cleaning products, paper towels, dish soap), handle the house cleaning, and pay the $300 security deposit for the new, bigger apartment when we move. Fast forward to now—not only have they barely saved toward that $300 deposit (which works out to under $45/month between two working adults with no rent), but they recently asked my partner and me to start paying for “our share” of the household supplies.

Oh, hell no!

I was completely taken aback. My voucher is the only reason they have a roof over their heads. They’ve lived in my living room rent-free for over half a year, haven’t saved $300 for the deposit, and are now asking me to chip in for dish soap and toilet paper. When I put my foot down and said no—because supplies and cleaning were their only ongoing contributions in exchange for free housing—it created a lot of tension. Now I’m second-guessing myself. AITA for expecting them to keep paying for all household supplies until we move?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person offered some advice.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

And this reader had a lot to say.

It might be time for her to give these friends the boot…

They clearly don’t appreciate her kindness.

Don’t let the door hit you on the way out!

Her friends have definitely overstayed their welcome…