Neighbor Kept Letting Aggressive Dogs Roam Off Leash—Management Brushed Off Her Complaints

Pet safety should always be a priority in shared living spaces.

The following story is about a woman whose neighbor’s off-leash dog attacked her pet in their apartment complex.

Even after reporting multiple incidents, management took minimal action, allowing the problem to continue.

Not long after, she found herself dealing with the issue once again.

Don’t you hate it when pet owners ignore the pet safety rules? Let’s take a closer look!

Neighbors dog that attacked mine is let off leash again About a month ago, I was taking my dogs out in our apartment’s potty area. It was not gated. A tenant came with their off-leash dogs. One of them, upon seeing mine, charged and started attacking him. It picked a fight with him. Management was contacted, albeit useless.

This woman learned that management only gave her neighbor a leash violation.

She could only give them a leash violation for the dogs being off leash. This was despite this being the second incident of their dog going after mine. It was reported the first time, but I come to find out, nothing was done due to lack of evidence. As there are no cameras in the area.

The neighbors saw them again outside but didn’t bother to leash their dogs.

Today, when returning home from walking my dogs, I noticed someone who appeared to be that neighbor and their dogs without a leash. I went to look while keeping a distance. I saw that it was them. The owner even looked at me and my dogs, but did not bother to leash any of his dogs. Let alone that one that attacked mine. He had leashes. At this point, I do not know what to say. Is it entitlement or just simply being dumb?

Uh oh! That’s seriously dangerous, especially since it’s already happened more than once.

The fact that the owner isn’t taking it seriously makes it even worse.

OP shouldn’t have to risk her dogs’ safety like that.

At this point, documenting everything and escalating it beyond management could be the smartest move.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares a sound suggestion.

Here’s an honest opinion.

This one makes a valid point.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about neighbors who intentionally tank an open house sale because they want to buy the property themselves.

Here’s another piece of advice.

And lastly, here’s a similar thought.

Responsible pet ownership starts with following the rules.

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