“Leaving Was Easy, Forgiving Myself for Staying Was Hard”: Woman Opens Up After Quitting Toxic Job

Always trust your gut. When you’re not valued in a workplace, it’s time to move on.

This woman spent years feeling overwhelmed and unsupported in the workplace. For a long time, she hoped that things would improve, but they continued to disrespect her, and her concerns were never properly addressed. Looking back, she now wishes she had listened to the warning signs much sooner.

This story is one of those common workplace experiences where someone stays because they believe things will eventually get better. Have you had the same experience before? Read the full story below.

It will change you, leave if you can I stayed for years. It was not worth it. By six months, I broke under all the stress, and I ran out of the building. That was my body telling me to leave. I stayed and hoped for change. It is not wrong to hope. Again and again, I was not listened to. The door was slammed. Sometimes, the door wasn’t even opened.

This employee only wanted support, but she got dismissed every time she raised an issue.

I only asked for support. For teamwork. To be treated fairly like my colleagues. The work was causing me pain. I was dismissed and made to feel like the problem for raising the real issues. The consequences of mismanagement and malicious management by the narcissist are far reaching. I was applying for jobs every 6 months. Now I am out, I look back and wish I left the first time I ran.

She felt like she was traumatized by the experience.

Leading up to my exit, my health was going down quickly. Now, I am traumatised by that experience. But I see things clearer. Nobody deserves abuse or mistreatment, especially when it is ongoing. Your health and your sanity deserve to be prioritised.

No job should leave someone feeling emotionally or physically broken. OP’s experience is a reminder that staying too long in a toxic environment can have lasting effects. When things in the workplace turn this bad, perhaps it’s really time to quit and prioritize your well-being.

Let’s read the comments of other people online.

This person shares their thoughts.

This one had to deal with PTSD.

Another user agrees.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a contractor who flew along way and spent 3 days on a fix only to find a breaker that needed to be flipped.

Here’s a sweet and reassuring message.

And lastly, people cheer her on.

Sometimes, the hardest decision is also the healthiest one.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about an employee who decided to push back against time micromanagement. Read Story →