August 3, 2026 at 1:46 pm

“Leaving Was Easy, Forgiving Myself for Staying Was Hard”: Woman Opens Up After Quitting Toxic Job

by Liberty Canlas

Woman happily leaving the office with a box of her things

Magnific/Reddit

Always trust your gut. When you’re not valued in a workplace, it’s time to move on.

This woman spent years feeling overwhelmed and unsupported in the workplace. For a long time, she hoped that things would improve, but they continued to disrespect her, and her concerns were never properly addressed. Looking back, she now wishes she had listened to the warning signs much sooner.

This story is one of those common workplace experiences where someone stays because they believe things will eventually get better. Have you had the same experience before? Read the full story below.

It will change you, leave if you can

I stayed for years. It was not worth it.

By six months, I broke under all the stress, and I ran out of the building.

That was my body telling me to leave. I stayed and hoped for change. It is not wrong to hope.

Again and again, I was not listened to. The door was slammed. Sometimes, the door wasn’t even opened.

This employee only wanted support, but she got dismissed every time she raised an issue.

I only asked for support. For teamwork. To be treated fairly like my colleagues.

The work was causing me pain. I was dismissed and made to feel like the problem for raising the real issues.

The consequences of mismanagement and malicious management by the narcissist are far reaching.

I was applying for jobs every 6 months. Now I am out, I look back and wish I left the first time I ran.

She felt like she was traumatized by the experience.

Leading up to my exit, my health was going down quickly.

Now, I am traumatised by that experience. But I see things clearer.

Nobody deserves abuse or mistreatment, especially when it is ongoing.

Your health and your sanity deserve to be prioritised.

No job should leave someone feeling emotionally or physically broken. OP’s experience is a reminder that staying too long in a toxic environment can have lasting effects. When things in the workplace turn this bad, perhaps it’s really time to quit and prioritize your well-being.

Let’s read the comments of other people online.

This person shares their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 08 02 at 5.53.29 PM Leaving Was Easy, Forgiving Myself for Staying Was Hard: Woman Opens Up After Quitting Toxic Job

This one had to deal with PTSD.

Screenshot 2026 08 02 at 5.53.51 PM Leaving Was Easy, Forgiving Myself for Staying Was Hard: Woman Opens Up After Quitting Toxic Job

Another user agrees.

Screenshot 2026 08 02 at 5.54.14 PM Leaving Was Easy, Forgiving Myself for Staying Was Hard: Woman Opens Up After Quitting Toxic Job

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a contractor who flew along way and spent 3 days on a fix only to find a breaker that needed to be flipped.

Here’s a sweet and reassuring message.

Screenshot 2026 08 02 at 5.54.53 PM Leaving Was Easy, Forgiving Myself for Staying Was Hard: Woman Opens Up After Quitting Toxic Job

And lastly, people cheer her on.

Screenshot 2026 08 02 at 5.56.11 PM Leaving Was Easy, Forgiving Myself for Staying Was Hard: Woman Opens Up After Quitting Toxic Job

Sometimes, the hardest decision is also the healthiest one.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about an employee who decided to push back against time micromanagement.
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Author

Liberty Canlas

Liberty Canlas | Contributing Writer, Lifestyle & Relationships

Liberty Canlas is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in relationship dynamics, social sciences, and modern family life. Leveraging her extensive professional background in scientific research and data analysis, Liberty brings a highly analytical yet empathetic approach to dissecting viral online conflicts and social media trends.

Rather than simply reporting on internet drama, Liberty uses her deep understanding of human cognition and behavior to explain why people react the way they do. She excels at transforming complex interpersonal debates into relatable, insightful commentary that helps readers better understand human interaction.

Outside of her editorial work, Liberty embraces a holistic, "semi-crunchy" lifestyle as a dedicated homeschooling mother. When she isn’t analyzing the latest trending relationship dilemma, she spends her time meticulously researching and planning her family’s next global travel adventure.

Connect with Liberty on Threads.

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