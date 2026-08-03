“I Am Not Your Maid”: Roommate Reaches Boiling Point After Guy Refuses to Clean Up His Filth

Why on earth is it so hard for some people out there to simply clean up after themselves?

It’s really not that hard, people!

But, inevitably, most of us end up having to deal with a person like this at some point.

It might be a friend, a roommate, a family member, or a partner.

Whatever the case, it’s aggravating as all get-out!

Check out why this woman has had just about enough of her dirty roommate…

Start now!

My roommate requires a proper conversation in order for him to clean up after himself. What should I do? “I (23F) made a post on Reddit a few weeks ago about my roommate John (27M). I explained how I left my roommate’s rubbish out as I was sick of doing their jobs for them, and left my other roommate a letter asking for contribution to the household chores. Everyone in the comments basically said I was the issue and needed to have a conversation with them instead of being petty. To clarify, I have had a conversation with them previously, but I have also gone ahead and had another one. So here is where I am currently at.

Let’s get into it!

I had a discussion with John about 2 weeks ago after I made my initial post, I apologized for being petty and took responsibility for not having another conversation about household responsibilities and expectations. The discussion went horribly— I tried to stay passive to avoid conflict but a majority of the conversation was my roommate deflecting and attacking me for things that were either untrue or twisted (in which I have proof of as I have been documenting everything if I need it in the future).

This sounds reasonable…

I recommended a cleaning roster (one job once or twice a week in a shared area- clean floors, wipe benches, wipe down bathroom, etc), John stated he would be happy to do one but it’s easier to just move out. He said a roster just forces people to clean even though we all have different life schedules and it just wouldn’t work. I said I’m happy not to do a roster but I’d like to see more effort into cleaning more often and cleaning up after ourselves (myself included), he agreed and said he was glad I came to him to have the conversation.

Dude, grow up!

In addition, he asked me to communicate with him if I wanted him to do a job. This is where I’m frustrated, I feel like I should not hold responsibility over his inability to clean up after himself (I’m talking a bowl or two sitting unwashed for almost two weeks now). In addition to that, he has eyes and a brain, if you fill the bins just empty them. If you are a mess on the bench or floor, just clean it. If you use a dish, just wash it.

She might be right about this…

All of these jobs combined would take no more than 5 minutes. At this point I think he is just not washing his dishes out of spite, but I have no idea and don’t want to make assumptions. I don’t like taking this kind of stuff from people, and I’m not afraid to be petty in retaliation. I’ve tried being mature, I’ve tried having conversations, and I’m just at wits end with all of this. He clearly lives in a world where he thinks being busy means a cleaning fairy comes and does it for him.

Now what?

Would I be a jerk if i told my landlord I’m uncomfortable living with him? Do I just wait and hope he moves out like he claims, or suck it up until the end of the year when i’m moving out anyways? Do I attempt having another conversation with him, knowing nothing will change? I really don’t know what to do, it was never my intention to make him feel like he needed to move out but it makes me feel grateful that it’s something he’s considering. I just want this mess to be over with.”

A Reddit user spoke up about this.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a feud that starts between neighbors after one reports an illegal drainage issue and the other can’t let it go.

This guy is a total slob.

And it seems like people like this are born this way and can never be changed.

Ugh…it’s the worst!

She needs to kick this roommate to the curb!