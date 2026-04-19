A Woman Made Her Boyfriend’s Mom Leave A Crowded Restaurant So They Could Give Up Their Table, And Now She’s Being Distant With Her

If you’ve ever worked in a restaurant, you know that stragglers can drive employees crazy.

They take forever to leave and, at the end of the day, they’re costing you money!

A woman talked about why she chose to make her boyfriend’s mom leave a restaurant after they’d more than worn out their welcome.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for pressuring my boyfriend’s mom to leave a restaurant? “My boyfriend (32m) and I (28f) have been together for 3 years but I have only just recently met his mom, as she lives halfway across the country. She’s been staying with us for the last couple weeks taking care of some stuff with their old house that she’s selling (she used to live in our city, my boyfriend grew up here). So far we’ve gotten along great, made meals together, hung out one on one while my boyfriend works etc. Yesterday we went by one of her “old haunts” as she calls them for lunch, she was expecting to see her old regular server but she wasn’t there. We had lunch around 1, finished up around 2:30, and then were getting ready to leave. She then stops us and tells us to hold on, she just invited an old friend to come sit with us.

Hmmm…

I worked in restaurants for years, I know it’s kind of a faux pas to stay long after you’ve paid, ESPECIALLY in this situation because this restaurants happy hour starts at 3 and I know it can get busy. I order a coffee for me and my boyfriend, she doesn’t want anything. 30, 45, an hour goes by, she still doesn’t want anything else, and her friend still hasn’t arrived. The server has walked by and refilled our coffees, we’ve had dessert, it’s to the point where I have literally nothing else to order, and she’s still just chatting away, saying her friend should be here soon. At this point the seats around us are getting PACKED, this is a pretty busy place for happy hour apparently.

How about we get out of here…?

At this point I mention how it’s busy, and we should probably meet her friend elsewhere, and her mom responds “we already paid, let’s just stay!” Which I found kinda dismissive.

She had enough of this.

This is where I might be a jerk, because I was over sitting in the same booth for so long, my dog needed to be walked, and I just felt like it was rude for us to still be there taking up space, so I explained that the restaurant is obviously busy, we’re actively losing the server money, and we could literally just go somewhere else nearby and wait for her friend. She then leaves to go to the restroom, when she comes back she just says “well, let’s go then” and then when we get home she just sat in her room the rest of the day watching TV. Today she’s been super cold to me, but is fine with my boyfriend. He says she’ll get over it and I was right, but I feel like I might’ve permanently ruined our relationship.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user agreed.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Well, they had to leave the restaurant at some point!

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