A Woman Saw A Strange Light On Her Home Security Camera In The Middle Of The Night

One of the good things about having home security cameras (besides deterring crime, hopefully) is that we get to see all kinds of spooky, unexplained, and weird stuff that people happen to witness.

Gone are the days of grainy footage that folks could barely see: now we have clear, crisp videos of these creepy incidents!

A woman named Lou noticed something strange on her home security camera and posted it to TikTok to see what viewers thought about it.

The video shows a glowing object moving by Lou’s car…

And then the orb suddenly moves out of the frame.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Is mid-life finally getting the better of me?”

The text continues, “What the hell is hanging around my car at 5 am?”

Lou asked viewers, “A remote controlled car? A hedgehog in a hi vis jacket?”

She then wrote, “Please send help.”

The video’s caption reads, “Looking through the CCTV and see this at 5 am on Sunday morning. Please tell me I’m not going crazy. What is it!”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And the woman who posted the video shared some more thoughts about this.

What the heck is going on here?!?!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.