A Worker’s Boss Told Them They’d Never Make Much Money If They Left They Company, But They Ended Up Getting A Well-Paying Position Soon After They Quit

Most of us have had a boss or two in our lives who gave us a hard time when it was time to leave…and they told us that we’d never be able to do any better than them!

You see it time and time again, and it looks like that phenomenon is still going strong.

Read what this worker had to say and see what you think about their story.

You’ll never get a job over $15 an hour. “When I put in my notice and told my boss my plans for the future, they told me I’d never find a job over $15 an hour.

This just wasn’t worth it anymore…

After 7 years working there, across 7 positions and 3 levels of management, 3 stores across 2 different provinces, I realized I was exchanging my mental health for my career. Minimum wage is $11.50 where I’m from and I was making just over $20. Before I handed in my notice, my boss and I got along okay. I shared that after my notice was up, I’d take time to work on me and try out for my dream job and that, even if I don’t get it, if I find anything above $15 an hour, I’ll be okay.

Good thing they were leaving this place behind.

Once I put my notice in, which was given with a 2-month notice and an interest in helping train the people filling my position, I was nothing to this manager. They scoffed and told me I’d never find a job making over $15 an hour. Bam! Well, after taking a few months off to work on me, I got offered my dream job. At $21 an hour start off salary. Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes!”

Now take a look at how readers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

And another person shared their thoughts.

If you work hard, good opportunities will eventually present themselves to you!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.