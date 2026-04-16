A Worker’s Manager Didn’t Listen To Their Advice About A Product Launch, And Tried To Act Like He Didn’t Know About It When The Higher-Ups Weren’t Happy

Unfortunately, there are endless examples of situations that are similar to what you’re about to read in the story below.

Because, let’s face it, corporate culture can be totally unforgiving!

A worker shared a story about how a manager tried to screw them over, but they were a little too smart for this fella.

Check out what happened.

Department head tried throwing me under the bus. “Department head asked me to prepare performance numbers for a new product launch and to compare them against our existing product.

A ha!

When I crunched the data, the issue was obvious. The existing product significantly outperformed the new one across every key metric obviously because it had built a legacy and the new one didn’t have time to breathe. I raised concerns that sharing a direct comparison with senior management would undermine the launch and suggested reframing the story around long-term potential and the need for marketing support, without spotlighting the old product’s stronger performance.

Hmmm…

He rejected that approach and insisted that the numbers be shared as is, making it seem like I lacked integrity. I documented my concerns and then did exactly what was asked. I posted the full comparison to senior management. Clean data. Clear visuals. No interpretation added.

They tried to tell ’em…

The difference in performance was impossible to miss. Senior management reacted quickly and aggressively. The launch strategy was questioned, the investment decision was challenged, and the product team was put under a microscope. During the fallout, the head attempted to distance himself by acting as though he had not yet reviewed the numbers before they were shared. Unfortunately for him, the timeline, approvals, and written trail made it clear otherwise. Now he’s extremely mad at everyone and stays in his room.”

Check out what people had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This worker’s manager acted like a Grade A jerk!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.