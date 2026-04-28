An Employee’s Co-Worker Won’t Stop Bothering Her And She Wants To Report Him To The Boss So He’ll Leave Her Alone

If you express romantic interest in someone and those feelings are not reciprocated, there’s only one thing to do…

You cut your losses and you walk away!

But some folks can’t seem to take a hint…

A young woman wrote the story below and talked about why she’s fed up with a co-worker who won’t leave her alone.

Read on and check out what she had to say.

AITA if I report my coworker for confessing his love with me and persisting after I rejected him? “I’m deciding if I’d be wrong to report this and any advice is appreciated. I (19F) am engaged to my fiance (21M). I work on campus at the cafeteria as the cashier. I mostly just make sure peoples’ meal plan swipes go through but occasionally ring people up with a credit card. Mostly I just sit there and do homework.

Oh, boy…

Recently, one of my coworkers, a dishwasher, confessed his love for me on snapchat, then again at work after I told him i was engaged and blocked him after my fiance asked me to. The last time I worked with him, he came up to me 4 times, despite us rarely talking before. First he asked if I was ok because he “figured he should”. Then, he asked if I was getting married (knowing i was) and asked if I was sure when I said yes. He then said that he liked me a lot and later said he loved me and cared about me a lot.

This is weird…

I replied that he didn’t, he doesn’t know me, and I’m engaged. He said that hurt and I apologized before he walked away. The third time he came up to me he was following me around when I was looking for my friend to tell him the drama. He told us to have fun but not too much fun and walked away.

Give it a rest, dude!

The last time he came up to me he asked if I was sure, when I said yes he told me not to grow up too fast because I’m getting married so young, which I understand but I don’t need advice from him. He saw me telling my friends about the situation and probably laughing. He called in sick the next day. I’m wondering if I should report this to my boss because it does make me uncomfortable and it is unwanted. He is also clearly persistent. If it continues, should I report this? Would you? I don’t want him to lose his job, I just want him to stop. Please let me know your thoughts. “

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user chimed in.

Another reader spoke up.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Some people just can’t take a hint…

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.