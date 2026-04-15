An Owner Showed Viewers That Her Cat Howls Like A Wolf

Well, this is a new one!

A woman named Bunny posted a video on TikTok and showcased the highly-unusual talent that her cat has…

And we think you’re gonna be pretty surprised!

Bunny talked to her cat…

And then the kitty howled like a wolf!

The video’s text overlay reads, “Have you ever heard a cat howl like a wolf?”

And the best part…?

The cat’s name is Wolfie!

The video’s caption reads, “I’ve had her since she was tiny. I had no idea when I named her Wolfie that she would grow up to do this.”

Here’s the video.

Folks shared their thoughts on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer was impressed.

You definitely don’t see this every day!

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