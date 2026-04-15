April 15, 2026 at 4:47 pm

An Owner Showed Viewers That Her Cat Howls Like A Wolf

by Matthew Gilligan

cat letting out a howl

TikTok/@misfitmeowz

Well, this is a new one!

A woman named Bunny posted a video on TikTok and showcased the highly-unusual talent that her cat has…

And we think you’re gonna be pretty surprised!

cat letting out a howl

TikTok/@misfitmeowz

Bunny talked to her cat…

And then the kitty howled like a wolf!

The video’s text overlay reads, “Have you ever heard a cat howl like a wolf?”

cat letting out a howl

TikTok/@misfitmeowz

And the best part…?

The cat’s name is Wolfie!

The video’s caption reads, “I’ve had her since she was tiny. I had no idea when I named her Wolfie that she would grow up to do this.”

cat letting out a howl

TikTok/@misfitmeowz

Here’s the video.

@misfitmeowz

I’ve had her since she was tiny, tiny. I had no idea when I named her ,Wolfie, that she would grow up to do this. 😹 #howlingwolf #catoftheday #sundayfundayyyy #catsoftiktok #cattok

♬ original sound – Bunny

Folks shared their thoughts on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 1.56.40 PM An Owner Showed Viewers That Her Cat Howls Like A Wolf

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 1.56.52 PM An Owner Showed Viewers That Her Cat Howls Like A Wolf

And this viewer was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 1.57.15 PM An Owner Showed Viewers That Her Cat Howls Like A Wolf

You definitely don’t see this every day!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

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