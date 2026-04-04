Babysitter Agreed To Watch Kids At A Christmas Party For $500, But When The Host Tried To Cheap Out And Offer $300 Instead, She Refused And Got Accused Of Being Greedy

A deal is a deal, but some people think they can lie and cheat their way out of playing fair.

So when one babysitter offered to step in for childcare at a man’s lavish party, they both initially agreed on $500 as her fee — until he cheaped out last minute.

But when she stood her ground, her family accused her of being greedy instead of the shrewd businesswoman she really was.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for standing firm on my babysitting fee? My friend told me a couple of weeks ago that his uncle was in a bind. He had set up a big boozy Christmas party and promised all his invitees that there would be on-site babysitting.

But when plans changed, the uncle was frantic.

The woman he hired to provide said babysitting backed out. He was looking everywhere for a sitter and no one was available. He offered one woman $500, and she told him for $500 she’d do two hours. (The party is supposed to run from 6PM to 1AM.)

So she decided she was willing to step in, and at first, everything worked out great.

I told my friend that I would babysit for his uncle for $500. He passed on the message, and his uncle agreed because he was desperate.

But then came some questions over the payment.

His uncle then got upset with my friend for not telling him that initially and said I shouldn’t get $500. He said the offer was now $300. I told my friend I won’t do it for $300, and that his uncle needs to pay me in advance now.

The uncle tried to bargain that she deserved less because there would be less kids, but he was being less than truthful.

My friend responded that his uncle wanted him to tell me the new price was because a woman decided not to bring her kids after finding out the babysitter was a man, so the new price was because of the fewer kids. He also told me his uncle was lying — because my friend is a real one. I sent him a voice memo of a raspberry and told him to play it for his uncle.

Now her inner circle is conflicted

My mom thinks I should take the $300 because I don’t have any plans tonight and squeezing him for the extra $200 is greedy and makes us all look bad.

But she feels strongly she should be paid the amount they initially agreed on.

I don’t think I’m squeezing him. That was what he offered. That’s what it’s worth to him. Why should I be paid less? The compensation is higher because the supply of labor is reduced. Too bad. So sad. AITA?

A deal is a deal.

What did Reddit think?

This user agrees $500 is what she should earn for this job.

This commenter smells a scam.

If anything, the fee should be even higher now.

There’s no point in being professional if you don’t want to do business with that person.

He needed a babysitter badly enough to offer $500, and apparently not badly enough to actually pay it.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.