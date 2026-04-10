Band Member Managed Social Media And Helped Land Gig Opportunities, But When The Old Bassist Returned And He Was Kicked Out, He Began Deleting Their Followers To Hurt Their Chances Of Getting A Contract

There’s a special kind of bitterness that comes from being replaced overnight.

So, what would you do if you spent a lot of time and energy building your band’s social media presence and following, but when an old member wanted back in, they kicked you out? Would you just move on and find another band? Or would you quietly tear down everything you built?

In the following story, one bassist finds himself in this situation and decides to get even. Here’s what he did.

Good luck gaining followers again for you music contract Well, I was part of a band for a little over a year. They reached out to me after their bassist left and asked if I could replace him. At first, everything was fine. Then their manager started pushing for “more social media presence.” They told me I was good at it and suggested I take over their accounts. I agreed. From that point on, I basically became their entire brand. I handled the designs, merch, reels, TikTok, posts, visuals, everything.

The old bassist wanted back in, so they kicked him out.

I grew their following to the point where, honestly, the band itself wasn’t even that good, but venues started inviting us purely because of the online presence.

They didn’t help with any of it, not even a little. Dang, I even started writing songs for them (that they keep using, btw). A few months ago, after a gig, they kicked me out without any prior conversation. Just because the old bassist wanted to come back.

Angry and hurt, he came up with a plan.

I was angry, but mostly hurt. I had put so much time and effort into getting them opportunities, only to be replaced overnight.

So here’s the petty part. They were actively pursuing a music contract, and one of the company’s main requirements was their number of followers. Knowing this, and knowing they were stupid enough to forget that I still had all the passwords, I started deleting followers (yes, one by one).

Their following has been going down for months.

I’ve been doing this for almost two months now. Their once-decent following is now down to around 1k, and they can’t figure out why engagement keeps dropping. So it basically goes like this: every time they post a video or an IG post, I delete almost 50 followers, just so they think not only the engagement is wrong, but that the content is so bad it is making them lose so much following. I know it’s not really big, but I didn’t want to do anything huge, like deleting their accounts or something (just bc I want to have opportunities with other music projects).

Wow! They were so wrong for that one!

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about what he’s doing.

This person is a little sarcastic.

Here’s someone who thinks this will turn into another story.

Good way to look at it.

For this person, he should be careful about what he posts.

He should watch what he says.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.