Bar Bouncer Was Fired After Stopping A Rowdy Customer, So The Former Employee Spent Months Playing The Same Unskippable Song On The Bar’s Jukebox

Sometimes bad management creates the perfect setup for petty revenge.

One bar employee got fired after defending himself against a rowdy regular who just happened to be a big spender.

So instead of arguing with the owner, he let the same seven-minute song do the talking… Over and over and over again.

Keep reading for the full story.

So I got fired from my job.. I had two jobs. One was at this country bar in the middle of nowhere outside of my city. This place was pretty small, but it was one of the few bars in a certain area, so it would get busy. A lot of good ol’ boys and oil field guys. I worked the door, checked IDs and such, and usually broke up fights or kicked people out.

The boss was quite the trip.

The owner of this place was very “hands on.” He liked to micromanage everything. He didn’t want me to kick people out unless they were throwing punches, and even then to try and talk to them. Never cut anyone off.

His main motivator seemed to be making as much money as possible.

He had that “always be selling” attitude. One night some trouble happens between some regulars and one guy tries to hit another guy with a pool stick.

So when he retaliated, consequences soon followed.

I happened to get hit in the arm but got behind the guy and put him to sleep. The next day the manager calls me to tell me I’m being let go. Apparently pool stick guy spends a lot of money, and me putting him to sleep left him bitter, so he called the owner. That’s fine.

But this scorned employee wasn’t about to walk away politely.

Anyways, the bar has a nice fancy jukebox. If you have the app you can just pick songs on your credit card and they’ll play. If you hit play next on a song, even if they turn the jukebox off, it’ll play when it starts back up.

It’s also unskippable.

This had the potential to serve as some pretty juicy revenge.

With the master remote you could skip a song, but they lost that remote, so they really can’t do much if someone plays a certain song they don’t like. And even if they unplug it, it’ll play no matter what when they turn it on.

This ex-employee chose the most strategic time to strike.

Here’s my petty revenge: The owner does inventory every Tuesday night. It also happens to be a busy night because they do pool tournaments and it usually gets packed. So here I thought, I could probably just play the same song over and over and there’s nothing they can really do.

So he built up quite the hefty queue.

I got twenty bucks in credits, and that usually gives you about 18 unskippable songs. Plus more depending if the app gifts you credits. I picked a remix of Cotton Eye Joe that comes in at around 7 minutes a pop. Usually when the pool tournament started.

This had some pretty immediate consequences for the business.

Two hours of hearing the same song has ended their business on Tuesdays. Even if they unplug it, it’ll still play when they plug it back up.

So this ex-employee kept at it!

I’ve been doing it for two months so far. Last I heard they had to buy a new jukebox at a cost of 5,000. I’ll probably stop for a month, then start again.

Be careful who you mess with.

There was a smarter solution that was also much cheaper.

This commenter is also puzzled by management’s response.

This commenter knows someone who made a similar scheme his whole hobby.

Sometimes an opportunity is just too good to pass up.

The bar kept the big spender, but lost the peace and quiet.

Funny how one bad decision can get stuck on repeat.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.