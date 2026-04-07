Cashier Overhead A Customer Berating Her Younger Coworker, So She Courageously Stepped In And Involved Their Manager To Stop The Chaos

Some customers think they can always get their way.

In this story, a cashier overheard a customer being rude to her young coworker.

She bravely stepped in when he started berating her coworker.

Their manager also intervened and made sure that disruptive behaviors were not tolerated.

Check out the full details below.

16 year old Coworker gets yelled at I work as a cashier at a craft store, and so does a 16-year-old coworker of mine. She is one of the sweetest people you will ever meet. Today, she was asked by a customer if she could price match something to our online store. She politely told him no, because technically we’re not allowed to do that.

This employee overheard the customer’s complaint to her young coworker.

We only match other stores’ prices. The only way we could was to override the price, which has to be done by a manager. I was right next to them at a separate register, so I overheard the entire thing. In no way could the conversation on my coworker’s part be taken as rude.

She stepped in and defended her coworker.

But this grown adult man started to yell at her, berating her to the point where she started to cry. I stepped in immediately and told him: “If you aren’t going to act like an adult, you can get out.” He got red in the face and asked for our manager, which I gladly did.

Their manager immediately kicked out the rude customer.

I knew as soon as the manager saw our coworker crying, she would kick this man out. And she did. I still can’t believe the man got so upset at not getting his way and decided to throw a fit like a toddler.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Good for you, says this person.

People are glad about the support OP has given.

Finally, everyone is saying the same thing.

It’s funny how some adults act like toddlers when they don’t get a discount.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.