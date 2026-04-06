Cashier Stood Outside Telling Customers The Grocery Store Was Closed After A Power Outage Shut Everything Down, But One Shopper Still Tried To Come Inside Anyway

Some customers can hear the phrase “we’re closed” and still think it doesn’t apply to them.

Imagine the grocery store you worked at lost power, and as you’re turning customers away, you encounter someone who wants to enter anyway. How do you handle it? Do you entertain her idea? Or do you let her know the best thing to do is check back later?

In the following story, one grocery store cashier finds herself in this predicament and can’t believe it. Here’s what happened.

Lady wants to shop anyway I work for a grocery store that lost power today. When this interaction occurred (and actually quite a bit before I got there) we didn’t even have back up generator power. Just the emergency lights. We were completely closed. Me: (stationed outside to tell customers we’re closed) Lady: (approaches the front doors)

The lady wanted to go in anyway.

Me: Hi, sorry, we’re actually closed right now, we don’t have any power. Lady: Oh, that’s too bad. But I don’t mind shopping in the dark (gets closer to try to edge past me into the store when the doors won’t even open). Me: Ma’am, even if I could let you in, which I can’t due to it being a safety hazard, our registers are all off, and we can’t check you out. Lady: Oh. Well, that’s too bad. You’re really closed.

Finally, she left.

Me: Yes, you can call back in a couple of hours to check if we’re open again. Lady finally leaves. Co-worker approaches. Me: Oh, he–, oh, it’s [co-worker], you can come in, but we’re closed.

The lady made a snarky comment.

Lady: (as she’s walking away) How come she’s so special she can come in?! Me: She works here. Something tells me the lady wasn’t joking.

Wow! That’s some awful entitlement.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about what happened here.

This person has had similar situations at a hair salon.

When this person’s work is out of power, they still have to serve customers.

Here’s someone who’s dealt with power outages at work.

Sounds like they still need this.

Some people just aren’t rational.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.