College Student Spent Years As The Default Babysitter For Her Younger Siblings, So When Her Parents Demanded She Miss Class, She Put Her Foot Down And Caused A Rift

There is a difference between helping out around the house and being expected to raise your parents’ kids for them.

One college student had been cooking, babysitting, and doing school runs since before she could even legally vote.

So when she finally refused to miss class for a last-minute childcare crisis, her parents had the nerve to call her selfish.

But she had a different word for it entirely.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for telling my parents they’re selfish for asking me to take care of my siblings instead of focusing on college? I am the eldest of four siblings. My parents have always relied on me to help with my younger siblings (ages 10, 7, and 5), especially since both of them work full-time jobs.

Needless to say, she’s starting to become a little overwhelmed by it all.

Growing up, I didn’t mind helping out — I love my siblings — but now I feel like it’s becoming too much. I just started college a few months ago and was really excited about focusing on my studies and building my future.

But her parents don’t seem to understand just how busy she is.

However, my parents keep expecting me to babysit, cook, and even help with school pick-ups and drop-offs when they’re busy. I live at home to save money, but I feel like I’m being treated more like a second parent than a daughter.

It doesn’t matter what she has going on — her parents always think their needs matter more.

Last week, I had a huge project due, and my parents asked me to stay home from school to watch my siblings because their sitter canceled last minute.

Soon they start blaming her for not being accommodating.

I refused, saying I couldn’t miss class, and they got upset, saying I was being ungrateful and selfish. They argued that they’ve done so much for me, and this is how I repay them.

That’s when she just couldn’t take it any longer.

I finally snapped and told them it’s selfish to expect me to put my life on hold for responsibilities that aren’t mine. I said I didn’t have kids — they did — and they should be the ones figuring out how to handle it, not me.

Her words seemed to really stick with her parents, and they still haven’t been able to move past it.

They looked hurt and said I was being disrespectful and that family is supposed to help each other. Since then, the atmosphere at home has been tense. My parents are barely speaking to me, and I feel guilty.

But she still stands by what she said.

But at the same time, I don’t think I’m wrong for wanting to prioritize my education and independence. AITA for telling my parents they’re selfish, or am I being too harsh and ungrateful?

Her parents needed to hear the truth sooner or later.

What did Reddit have to say?

Her parents seem to have forgotten their own responsibilities.

There’s a special term for what’s happening here.

Her parents are actively getting in the way of her future.

Her college education should come before babysitting duties.

Not her kids, not her responsibility.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.