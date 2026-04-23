Concerned Friend Pointed Out How Manipulative His Friend’s Girlfriend Is, So Now Their Friendship Is Hanging By A Thread

Looking out for a friend is a noble thing to do.

This man was concerned for his friend’s well-being, so he told him how manipulative his current girlfriend is. However, his friend seemed to take his girlfriend’s side, and things have been tense between the friends.

Read the full story below.

AITA for telling my friend his girlfriend sucks? Around September, my friend (we’ll call him John) started dating a girl (whom we’ll call Anna). So, as some background, Anna was known for dating a bunch of boys around the school and getting really expensive items out of them. Now, of course, everyone found this really odd, but most people disregarded it. Now, this is where John comes in. John started getting close to people in Anna’s friend group, and this led to a friendship between them (as it usually does). John, and I, and another friend, whom I’ll call Oden, were in a group call together playing GTA 5 when John started talking about how Anna said she liked him. I started talking about how dating her was a terrible idea due to her history, yet Oden was saying he should go for it. John ended up listening to Oden and started dating her. Immediately, the relationship was rocky, with a ton of arguments between them and even a threat of a breakup. But besides that, John insisted he was fine.

His friend’s girlfriend, Anna, was asking for expensive gifts.

Then we get to October. John, Oden, Anna, and I, and some other friends were sitting at a lunch table when, all of a sudden, Anna started asking John for multiple really expensive pieces of jewelry (amethyst necklace, bracelets—you name it). At first, it seemed like John brushed it off, but literally the next day, he was talking about buying a three-hundred-dollar necklace. Now, take note, we are all 16, so this is a massive purchase. Oden and I started telling him how he shouldn’t do it, as that money was important for him to save up, but eventually, he caved in and bought it.

His friend John broke things off with Anna.

But before he gave it to her, there was talk that she was actually badmouthing John to her friends, talking about how much she wanted to break up with him and that she was seeing a different guy behind his back (this ended up being true). Of course, this got to John, and he gave her the necklace but also broke up with her.

Now we cut to last month. Anna broke it off with the other guy and tried to date one of mine and John’s good buddies, but that didn’t end up working out for her. During this whole period, Anna would turn around when John started to walk in her direction or was even just passing by, ignoring him completely and even trying to start rumors about him (I don’t know why??).

But they got back together, so this man warned him about Anna again.

But in February, Anna started talking to John again, even walking in the halls with him, and of course, they got back together. She has been emailing him about how “he’s the only one she’s ever truly loved” and that kind of thing. But I got genuinely upset at this because the first breakup made him seriously consider drinking alcohol (he didn’t). Of course, I didn’t want that to happen to him, so I started telling him how he was just being manipulated and that she just wanted him to buy stuff for her, and that the same things were going to happen again. John didn’t like this at all and has been really distant toward me lately. This is a friendship I really value, so I want to know what I can do to repair it.

John and Anna have some growing up to do.

Other people in the comments are chiming in.

Here’s a good point.

Some solid advice from this one.

Here are some clever ideas.

One reader calls out John.

And some encouraging words from this user.

Brutal honesty can make you the villain in someone’s love story.

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