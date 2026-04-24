Customer Asked Cashier For Change Since She Was Short, But When She Told The Customer She Couldn’t, The Customer Complained To The Manager

It can be annoying when you are trying to make a purchase and you don’t have the exact change that you need.

What would you do if you were the cashier at a store and someone asked you if you had $.27 since she was short, and after you looked around, you told her know, so she asked you to take it out of the till?

That is what happened to the cashier in this story. She stood her ground, but the customer was upset.

Let’s read the whole story.

No, I will not give you money out of my till. This happened today and I’m still appalled by how insane this women was.

I work at a large supermarket as someone who monitors the self-checkouts. In self-checkout are there are four registers with belts on one side of the divider, and eight smaller registers on the other side with a regular register for employees in the middle. I notice this women on a smaller register who seems to be having some trouble, and then she approaches me. I’ll be Me and she’ll be CL, for crazy lady.

Me: Hello, how are you doing today?

Some stores do have a small jar of change where people can give or take money freely.

CL: Oh I’m alright… just trying to get some of my Christmas shopping done. Would you happen to have 27 cents laying around? I’m short that much. So, I start to look around for loose change around the register, and there is none.

She is trying her best.

I then check my pockets to see if I have it, and I remembered I emptied my pockets before I came into work. Me: I’m sorry ma’am. There seems to be none around CL: Hmm okay.

This customer just can’t catch a break.

So, she goes back over to the self-checkout and proceeds to pull out a dollar to put into it, but the machine won’t recognize the dollar. She then comes back over to me. CL: Can you exchange this dollar with one in your register? The machine won’t take mine.

No big deal.

Me: Sure (as we exchange dollars) CL: You know they usually have change over here? Me: Yeah sorry about that.

What? She tried to help her the only way she could.

CL: I can’t believe how unhelpful you are. I’m going to have to break this dollar. Me: Sorry, I have no spare change.

She can’t just steal it from the till.

CL: Well it looks like you have a lot in that register. Me: I’m can’t give you money out of my till??? CL: WHATEVER

What a grumpy lady.

She stormed off to finish her transaction. I saw her talking to my manager shortly after. My manager came up to me after CL left and said, “Wow, that lady was crazy. She expected us to give her free money.”

Some customers just can’t be pleased, unfortunately. At least the manager didn’t take the complaint seriously.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

Wow, now that is a good kid.

It isn’t her money.

Yeah, I could see if it was a $50, but a $1? Come on.

People have such weird expectations.

Some customers just can’t be pleased.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.