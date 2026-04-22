Customer Called Customer Service Number About A Problem With A Product, But They Were Surprised When They Got To Talk To A Person Without Dealing With A Lot Of Computer Prompts

Talking to another human being has never felt so luxurious.

Most of the time, nowadays, you get to train an AI for free, while it absolutely cannot solve your problems.

This is why the customer in this story was baffled that they actually spoke to a human who could help them.

Keep reading for the full story.

I actually spoke to a human Schick, the razor company, actually has customer service agents who answer the phone quickly and are knowledgeable about the product. I have an old razor handle that doesn’t need replacing, except that Schick no longer makes cartridges for that model.

It’s rare nowadays, but it should be commonplace.

I was shocked to find a customer service number and even more so, that I quickly spoke to a HUMAN BEING without going down a rabbit hole of computer prompts.

The agent quickly understood my query and actually told me of another company that makes cartridges that fit my razor handle. I know this is so incredibly mundane but in a throw away society where consumers are coerced into buying new because companies don’t want to pay for staff or skill, I felt seen and supported in my values of reducing and reusing.

We need more of this.

What did Reddit have to say?

Someone shares the sentiment.

Yup.

This person has a different point of view.

It really does.

What a positive experience!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.