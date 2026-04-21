Customer Came In To Buy Cigarettes, And When Her Credit Card Was Declined, She Demanded Them For Free

When you work at a convenience store, you have to deal with all sorts of different people on a daily basis, many who don’t have the money they need to buy things.

What would you do if a woman came in trying to buy cigarettes, but her card kept getting declined, and she started making a scene trying to blame you for the issue?

That is what happened to the worker in this story, so they finally had to kick the lady out and call the cops on her for harassing everyone.

“We hate money here.” Today a woman came into my store asking for cigarettes.

Usually these are the fastest transactions so I figured this would be too. This was not one of those times. The woman’s card was rejected. Sometimes that happens when people enter the wrong PIN or removing the card too fast. I ask her to do it again.

Well, that is embarrassing.

It’s still rejected. At this point, it’s because you probably don’t have the funds. Ma’am, I’m sorry but your card has been rejected. Do you have another form of payment?

Excuse me?

Crazy Lady: MOVE YOUR HAND AWAY FROM THE REGISTER! Ooo-kay… I place my hands flat on the counter where she can see them. Around now a line started forming so I called over another coworker to open another register since this would take much longer than a normal transaction.

It’s not going to work lady.

She tries one more time and of course it gets rejected.

Ma’am, your card is rejected. It’s not working, do you have another form of payment?

This is just pathetic.

CL: YOU’RE REJECTING MY CARD! YOU DON’T WANT TO SELL ME MY CIGARETTES! Yeah, cause it’s not my job to sell you things or anything. In fact that’s the opposite goal of this store. Now, I call my manager as she’s yelling loudly and refusing to leave.

The manager is on the way.

CL: WHERE’S YOUR MANAGER?! I DEMAND TO SEE A MANAGER! HE’S GONNA FIRE YOU! Yeah, that’s how that works. Now my manager arrives and tries to calm her down.

It’s not like they control the credit card network.

Manager: Ma’am, your card is rejected. There’s nothing we can do. CL: YOU PEOPLE ARE COMPLETE IDIOTS! THIS IS STRESSING ME OUT, I DEMAND MY CIGARETTES AS COMPENSATION! M: Get out.

Wow, you almost feel sorry for her. Almost.

CL: YOU CAN’T TELL ME TO LEAVE! THAT’S ILLEGAL! M: It’s my store, I run this place. Now I’ll tell you again, GET OUT!

CL: I’M STAYING TILL YOU COMPENSATE ME FOR MY MENTAL TRAUMA! M: Do you want to go to jail?

Please do, call the cops.

She picks up the phone and she leaves saying she’s gonna call the cops on us. We eventually had to call the cops cause she was outside threatening people to buy her cigarettes.

She is clearly struggling with some mental health issues, but you can’t put up with people like this. It isn’t safe.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this story.

Surely she didn’t believe this.

This is what I thought as well.

LOL. It would not surprise me.

You know she did.

This is exactly what happened.

Did she really think she was going to get away with it?

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.