Customer Filed A Complaint After Staff Made Her Wait Nearly 30 Minutes Over Two Dresses With Different Price Tags, But Ended Up Charging The Same Total She Offered At The Start

Nothing is more frustrating than a problem that gets created after you try to be helpful.

Imagine you mentioned a simple pricing issue just to be honest, and it turned into a half-hour delay that changed nothing in the end? Would you just be glad to get out of the store? Or would you feel justified in filing a complaint after your time was wasted?

In the following story, one shopper encounters this exact issue, and she files a complaint. Here’s what happened.

AITA for submitting a customer complaint? I understand that service workers usually get a lot of crap, and I try to always be nice to them and tip when I can. That being said, I hate terrible service. After lunch, my friend and I want to spend 30 minutes picking up some items. I found this dress that I love!!! I pick two sizes to go and try on, one fits me, and I decide the other will be perfect for my best friend, so I text her a picture of the amazing outfit we have to hit town once things are open. I get to the till, and as the rep scans the items, I notice there’s a different price tag on both dresses, one is $19 and the other $35. I just thought I would let them know that she would make a note of it, give me my bill, and I would be on my merry way.

Being nice, she agreed to wait.

But nope, she calls her manager, and they begin to go back and forth forever, and they inform me they will need to call the warehouse to confirm the real price, and it will take only 5 minutes. I explain to them calmly that there is no need. I don’t mind paying $35 for one of them, even though they might both be $19. So I’m offering to pay $54 even though it could be $38. They insist on calling, and I figure 5 minutes isn’t too much time. Time is up, I ask what’s happening, and they go on and on. I would have left, but by now my bestie keeps texting about how excited she is for these dresses! So I suck it up and wait.

Frustrated, she tried to reason with the manager.

I try again to explain to the manager, that I was only being nice by informing them to check their stock for the discrepancy, their store policy says the items go for what they are tagged as. So even if they find out both dresses are $35 each, I would still be paying $19 for one, so they should just take $54 and stop wasting my time. By now, the manager has removed the dresses from my bill, and the friend I came in with has paid and left me behind.

Thirty minutes later, she’s paying the original amount.

After almost 30mins, the manager comes to me and says each dress is $35 ($70 total) but because of the store policy she can offer $54 for both……WHICH IS EXACTLY WHAT I HAD OFFERED TO PAY 30MINS AGO! I knew this was going to be the outcome!!! I only brought it up to be nice and inform the workers about an error they had missed so they wouldn’t get in trouble…… and my reward was 30mins wasted time, my friend leaving me in the shop and the exact same amount I had offered to pay at the start.

Now, she and her friend are in disagreement.

I was so upset, and when I got home, I wrote a complaint to the company about how I was treated. Now my friend says I’m terrible for making a complaint. But I was polite the entire time, explained multiple times what the options are, and offered to pay exactly what was on the tag. I wasn’t trying for a discount, and they just chose not to be logical about the outcome and wasted my time for nothing, as I was still paying what my bill was. I think managers should be more accommodating and not delay the customer when they are only trying to help and not haggle for a discount. AITA?

Wow! Maybe they thought she’d get impatient and give up.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about this story.

According to this reader, her impatience was not good.

This reader thinks it could’ve been handled more easily.

For this person, she did nothing wrong.

Yet another person who thinks it wasn’t her fault.

The store should’ve figured this out later, because wasting her time was so wrong.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.