Customer Service Rep For A Home Security System Tries To Help A Customer Troubleshoot An Issue, But There Isn’t Much He Can Do Since They Aren’t Home

Imagine working in customer service in a technology related field. If you received a call from a customer who expected you to be able to fix all of their problems on your end but all you could really do to help was to tell that customer ways to troubleshoot on their end, would you be surprised if the customer didn’t believe you and asked for a supervisor?

In this story, one customer service rep was in this exact situation, and he humors the customer even though he knows the supervisor can’t help either.

Let’s read all about it.

“…Say wha— GET ME A SUPERVISOR!!!” I had this call sometime ago and was near the end of my shift. Like my other stories, I work with security systems with a major internet company. ME: “Thanks for calling (company) how can I help you” CX: I am not able to login to this app so I can use my system. ME: No worries, sir we can help you with that. Can I start with your phone number? (Phone number, then verification)

OP looked at the account.

ME: Thanks for that, now give me a moment while I take a look at your account…. What’s the message your getting? CX: It says it’s unable to login and gives an error code (gives the code) ME: Ok, well it seems here that its a connectivity issue, we can try some troubleshooting steps to resolve it… CX: Ok, I’m not home right now, and I’m a trucker, so I need some way of getting this resolved.

The caller didn’t seem to understand.

ME: I certainly understand sir, now unfortunately I’m unable to do much from my side, but I can email a document you can take a look at…. CX: I NEED THIS RESOLVED NOW, I GOT THIS SYSTEM TO PROTECT MY FAMILY. ME: I understand, but as I stated I’m unable to try much unless your home, but I can email a guide that you can send to your son or someone in your family there…. CX: Wait, say Wha— GET ME A SUPERVISOR.

The supervisor wouldn’t be much help.

Oh, the lovely customers that treat the supervisor like they’re God and the supervisor will make everything right… When really the supervisors have just as much troubleshooting power as the reps. Customer’s have gone so lazy with technology that they’re so dependent on phones… even for a security system they think their phones are the main part of their system, when really the device in their house is. Even telling the ones that are not home they lose their lid over it, even after saying they’re covered with a cellular backup doesn’t make them more happier.

It’s unfortunate that the caller is having trouble with the security system, but if there’s someone home, they could talk to that person to troubleshoot.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has a stressful customer service job.

When is a supervisor really a supervisor?

This is a good question.

This person isn’t used to saying “no.”

The customer isn’t always right.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.