Employee Calmly Handled An Abrasive Customer Call, But When She Remembered What Her Boss Said, She Shut Down The Rudeness By Using A “Magic Line”

Customer calls can escalate quickly when tempers flare.

In this story, an employee answered a heated call from a woman who wouldn’t listen to her explanations.

She remembered that her boss had a “magic line” that de-escalates tensions like this.

So she used it, and it completely shifted the tone of the call.

Let’s take a closer look!

boss gave me some advice… it worked! I had an extremely heated customer call in today. She was immediately abrasive before even knowing the answer to her question. When the answer was not the one she wanted, she got worse. It was something that I literally could not change.

This employee remembered what her boss told her about handling situations like this.

She cut me off and would barely let me explain the solution I could provide. She continued to huff and puff and got very snappy with me. I then remembered what my boss said he likes to use in situations with customers who are about to or have already crossed a line. He says, “I would hope that we can continue to keep this conversation professional.”

She said the exact same words to the customer.

So I said this to her. You could tell her the earth shattered around her. She started stuttering and got much less rude. She thanked me profusely at the end of the call.

She felt like a “Karen” was reborn.

At the end, I was able to get that solution figured out for her. It was such an amazing moment. It was like a Karen being reborn for the first time. I am not sure if this will work with normal consumers. I strictly work with businesses, not independent people. Good luck out there, people.

Lol. What a great realization! Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person chimes in.

Here’s the response of another person.

Hilarious, right?

Finally, here’s another idea…

Sometimes, all it takes is one calm sentence to reboot the attitude of a rude customer.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.