Employee Has To Work Overtime Because The Company Is Short Staffed, But He Would Rather Not

Imagine working for a company where there aren’t enough employees to do all the work. Would you be willing to work overtime to finish the extra work even if you didn’t get paid for it, or would you leave the second your shift was over?

In this story, one employee vents about his work situation where he’s not paid for overtime. The worst part is his boss’s attitude.

Let’s read all about it.

My boss told me to be grateful for unpaid overtime So yesterday I stayed almost 2 hours past my shift just to cover for short staffing. No thanks, no pay, just a line about how I should be grateful to have a job at all. Like dude I’m literally paying to get to work and back buying my own food to get through the day and you want me to donate my free time too?

This employee does not want to work for free.

The way he said it like I should feel lucky to be exploited actually made me laugh. Truth is I don’t want to waste the little free time I have just handing it over for free. If I’m gonna spend extra hours I’d rather do literally anything else watch something, read, sleep, playing some slots on Stake so just exist on my own terms. At least then it’s my choice not because some manager guilt tripped me into helping the team.

It really is wild.

It’s wild how companies spin it so you’re selfish for not sacrificing your own life when they’re the ones refusing to hire enough people. Anyone else’s boss try this guilt trip about gratitude when what they really mean is work more for nothing?

Nobody should be expected to work for free. Acting like employees should be grateful to work for free is ridiculous!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good suggestion.

Another person explains why they prefer to be paid hourly.

Here’s an important question and advice for either possible scenario.

Here’s some more good advice.

Time to find a new job!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.